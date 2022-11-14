Early 3D printers usually had a microswitch that let you know when the Z axis was at the zero point. There was usually an adjustment screw so you could tune for just the right layer height. But these days, you most often see some sort of sensor. There are inductive sensors that work with a metal bed and a few other styles, as well. However, the most common is the “BL touch” style sensor that drops a probe below the nozzle level, measures, and then retracts the probe. However, nearly all of these sensors work by detecting a certain height over the bed and that’s it.
A new probe called BDsensor is inductive but can read the height over the bed in real time. According to information from the developer, it achieves a resolution of 0.01 mm and a repeatability of +/- 0.005mm. We don’t know if that’s true or not, but being able to take real-time soundings of the nozzle height leads to some interesting possibilities such as real-time adjustments of Z height, as seen in the video below.
The device does require calibration. You essentially touch the nozzle down to the bed and the machine measures 7 mm, building a calibration curve as it goes. Recent versions of Marlin support the probe and provides a real-time display of the measured height on the LCD. You do need two free I/O pins, but since the BL Touch does too, you probably have a port you could use.
In use, you can watch the real-time display to help you manually level, or use the device as a traditional probe to autolevel. You can also set up for dynamic leveling as seen in the video. Bed sensors don’t have to be expensive, but there’s something attractive about constantly measuring the bed height that seems mostly unique to this probe.
These are some pretty big claims for a fairly inexpensive device. Have you used it? If so, let us know in the comments how it is working out for you.
15 thoughts on “3D Printer Z Sensor Claims 0.01 Mm Resolution”
A shame the sensor costs more than my printer, no exaggeration at all. I got all excited for a minute.
Only it turns out it’s not actually $575 as quoted in the github, it’s actually more like $50 (assuming it’s not a scam).
Your printer cost less than 37$? If yes, please tell me where you bought it ;)
https://www.pandapi3d.com/product-page/bed-distance-sensor
You must have a petty shit, sorry, cheap printer.
The sensor only cosy $54 AUD. That’s about 1 liberty dollar?
The English is terrible but I think they are trying to compare their sensor to a $500 one. Which is ridiculous, Prusa has been doing almost exactly the same thing with their PINDA for years now
Voron Tap.
Wouldn’t something like VL6180X work as well? Its quite inexpensive as well
It would measure from the top of the print, not the top of the bed… It’s also not as accurate.
That’s a 1mm accurate sensor, it’s not enough to locate the bed withing 0.12mm as required by most print job.
probe accuracy results: maximum 0.758187, minimum 0.757719, range 0.000469, average 0.757922, median 0.757875, standard deviation 0.000122
Just right optical endstop and a 3mm rod from old CD drive.
My printer is equipped with load cells, so it can measure any force applied to the hotend. With that it can measure the position when the nozzle touches the bed with a few micrometer resolution. This is an absolute measurement, so no calibration necessary. I have written a Klipper module for this:
https://github.com/RF1000community/klipper/blob/master/klippy/extras/load_cell_probe.py
My plan is to integrate this into mainline Klipper, but it seems there is some more work required for this…
The downside of this approach is that it’s slow, but I prefer precise and calibration-free over speed. In most cases, a single point measurement is sufficient anyway (which is reasonable fast to be done even before every print), since the shape of the bed doesn’t change every day…
Forgot to mention: The printer is a Renkforce RF1000 from 2015 or so, so this is nothing new :-)
Yours seems like a better approach to me as the bed surface won’t matter (unless it’s something soft, like silicone), it shouldn’t be affected by temperature changes, and you know exactly where it’s measuring.
I saw something about a lidar sensor claiming 1 um resolution a week ago and thought it was overkill, but the person posting about it needed to lay down a single layer of accurate thickness over a large bed surface area. For “normal” 3D printing it’s overkill.
I still use manual leveling and zero with a piece of paper. Neither the zero position nor the leveling change in my printer so I do the leveling and zeroing once then don’t touch it again until I decide to change something the requires resetting (changing a nozzle, modifying the Z axis, etc., which happens very rarely). This stability is achieved by using a cast aluminum tooling plate bed with a layer of PEI on a kinematic mount. The bed heater is the same size as the bed plate (300×300 mm) so there’s no “cold” border around it to cause it to warp as it heats. The Z axis is lifted by two belts driven by one motor. The Z=0 sensor is a $3 opto interruptor with a comparator. I use a differential screw to set the position of the flag that blocks the light beam. It’s not good for youtube videos but it’s great for 3D printing because it just works, every time.
It sounds great, but it doesn’t work with a glass bed plate. So unlike load cells or BLTouch, it’ll not work with many printer.
Interesting but inductive sensors tend to have quite a thermal drift. I wonder if this is usable without compensation.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)