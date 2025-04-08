The Computers Of EPCOT

Even if you aren’t a Disney fan, you probably know about EPCOT — Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow — a Disney attraction that promised a glimpse of the future. [ErnieTech] takes a glimpse at the UNIVAC computer that ran the operation in the 1980s. A lot of schools had UNIVAC 1100-series computers back in those days, so while you don’t hear as much about them as, say, IBM 360s, there are hordes of people who have used the 1100s, even if they don’t remember it.

EPCOT opened in 1982, and it not only ran the attraction but was also visible as part of the exhibit’s ambiance. They even used the Pepper’s Ghost illusion to superimpose a little man on top of the equipment.

Sperry used the relationship with Disney for promotional purposes. We’ve never found a good emulator for the 1100s. The UNIVAC had a 36-bit word and 6-bit characters. We’d love to see something like Hercules that could support Exec 8.

The UNIVAC originated with the Remington Rand company, which had bought Eckert-Mauchly Computer Corporation. Remington Rand later merged with the Sperry Corporation to become Sperry Rand. Eventually, the company reverted to the Sperry name before merging with Burroughs in 1986 to form UNISYS — a company that still exists today.