When it comes to text, how small is too small? The experts say a six point font is the minimum for readability, but as [James Bowman] shows us, you can get away with half of that.
The goal is to produce a 40-character display on a 24 mm x 24 mm LCD that has a resolution of 240 x 240 to show a serial terminal (or other data) on the “TermDriver2” USB-to-Serial adapter. With 24 lines, that’s a line per millimeter: very small text. Three points, to be precise, half what the experts say you need. Diving this up into 40 columns gives a character cell of six by nine pixels. Is it enough?
Not by itself, no. That’s where the hack comes in: sub-pixel rendering. After all, a “white” pixel on an LCD is actually three elements: a red, a green, and a blue subpixel, stacked side-by-each. Drive each of those subpixels independently and 240 pixels now becomes 720. That’s plenty for a 40 column terminal.
The article discusses how, in general terms, they pulled off the subpixel rendering and kept the font as legible as possible. We think it’s a good try, though the colored fringe around the characters can be uncomfortable to look at for some people — and then we can’t forget the physical size of the characters being 1 mm tall.
If this trick were being used on a larger display with a 240-wide resolution, we’d say “yes, very legible, good job!”– but at this size? We hope we can find our reading glasses. Still, it’s a neat trick to have in your back pocket for driving low-resolution LCDs.
It may not surprise you that aside from improving legibility, subpixel rendering is also used for pixel (er, sub-pixel) art.
8 thoughts on “Subpixel Rendering For Impossibly Small Terminal Text”
Older character generators used a cell of 5×7 pixels, or 5×9 if you wanted decenders. I like that look better than the color fringing.
The color fringing can be removed with math but the process was long patented by Microsoft Truetype. I suspect that patent has expired now.
I believe the technique is “box filter RGB decimation process”.
Using leaded solder in a 2025 is just plain stupid. It’s not 2003 anymore where lead-free joints would go bust even if done at the factory. Today even a $3 soldering iron from Aliexpress can do lead-free joints like it’s nothing. Lead, just like asbestos, is not safe in any amount.
You can pry my lead from my cold dead hands
Lead does do wonders to my wine.
Interesting idea. Does not look right on my monitor, but it’s probably not the right pitch.
But 6×9 is not that squishy. I recall C64 terminal emulators giving users 80 columns, with a 320 pixel display ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CBterm ). Not pretty.
Also recall text adventures, “You know, for those intellectual people with better imaginations. ‘You can’t get ye flask'”, using a 5×7 font.
Rendering a legible terminal in a specific modern antialiased font, on a tiny-in-all-ways screen (both small size and low resolution), is no small feat.
That said, for anyone working with a larger low-res display, or someone who wants to really push the limits of their eyesight and sanity, you can go way smaller than 6×9 pixels and still have quite legible text.
For an example of a subpixel font that really pushes the limits, look up Ken Perlin’s famous Tiny Font, which is proportional, but probably averages out to around 6×4 pixels.
There’s also an impressively legible 6×5 font that doesn’t use subpixels at all, just a tiny bit of grayscale antialiasing, by Adam Borowski (angband.pl)
Even as small as a 6×4 monochrome font can be surprisingly readable if you’re willing to limit yourself to alphanumerics and the most common punctuation. Not versatile enough for a terminal, but ok for rendering text. (also bear in mind that all my dimensions here include spacing between letters, so except for descenders like p and q, the actual characters in the font are only 5×3!)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)