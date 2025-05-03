In the Microchip tinyAVR 0-series, 1-series, and 2-series we see Configurable Custom Logic (CCL) among the Core Independent Peripherals (CIP) available on the chip. In this YouTube video [Grug Huhler] shows us how to make your own digital logic in hardware using the ATtiny CCL peripheral.
If you have spare pins on your tinyAVR micro you can use them with the CCL for “glue logic” and save on your bill of materials (BOM) cost. The CCL can do simple to moderately complex logic, and it does it without the need for support from the processor core, which is why it’s called a core independent peripheral. A good place to learn about the CCL capabilities in these tinyAVR series is Microchip Technical Brief TB3218: Getting Started with Configurable Custom Logic (CCL) or if you need more information see a datasheet, such as the ATtiny3226 datasheet mentioned in the video.
A tinyAVR micro will have one or two CCL peripherals depending on the series. The heart of the CCL hardware are two Lookup Tables (LUTs). Each LUT can map any three binary inputs into one binary output. This allows each LUT to be programmed with one byte as simple 2-input or 3-input logic, such as NOT, AND, OR, XOR, etc. Each LUT output can optionally be piped through a Filter/Sync function, an Edge Detector, and a Sequencer (always from the lower numbered LUT in the pair). It is also possible to mask-out LUT inputs.
In the source code that accompanies the video [Grug] includes a demonstration of a three input AND gate, an SR Latch using the sequencer, an SR Latch using feedback, and a filter/sync and edge detection circuit. The Arduino library [Grug] uses is Logic.h from megaTinyCore.
We have covered CIP and CCL technology here on Hackaday before, such as back when we showed you how to use an AVR microcontroller to make a switching regulator.
8 thoughts on “Getting Started With ATtiny Configurable Custom Logic (CCL)”
I haven’t done many projects with it yet, but it seems to do what it says on the box. Some highlights:
Peak current mode SMPS (make a flip-flop, combine with high speed comparator, DAC for peak current setpoint)
Hardware-adjacent (I mean, it still needs software setup) on/off function, fault/safety latch, etc.; masking timer outputs for power control, SMPS, motor drive, etc.
Sigma-delta ADC receiver (sample the input on a divided clock, count interval with one timer, count positive samples with another timer via Event system; and some holdoff/blanking to get the count exact, no over/under around start/finish)
External analog delay (timer, comparator, Events) to trigger ADC, make an equivalent-time sampling ADC (spoiler, the XMEGA+ ADCs only have a few MHz analog bandwidth, you’ll have to add an external low-aperture sampler to do more)
Nice one. Thanks Tim!
I really wish more microcontrollers had a small amount of configurable logic like this.
On-chip custom logic is increasingly common. Microchip picked up the CCL tech when it acquired Atmel then integrated it into its AVR line. For PIC micros similar features are available with Configurable Logic Cell (CLC) and Configurable Logic Block (CLB) tech.
CLB is similar to CCL. But CLC are far more limited (but also easier to use)
Well you could technically do the same with any MCU with a large enough eeprom
Basically use it like a cpld or old
Depends how the CPU core can access and pass data to eeprom, basically include custom glue logic there, possibly add a few new hardware instructions or speed up existing ones
If you use the eeprom at a lut or truth table and not just to remember something, set address (data input) then Based on that get some data on the output data lines, and sometimes contention of the data lines can be useful, write All FF and let eeprom pull low simply polling addresses on eeprom, can be faster than using a CPU instruction, increment a counter can take fewer clock cycles instead of a more complicated instruction
That’s a fun idea. I’m going to put on my TODO list to compare performance of CCL LUT with EEPROM LUT.
My initial research suggests that the EEPROM method will be in the order of 4x to 12x slower than CCL.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)