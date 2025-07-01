Well, here’s an interesting idea: the service loop. Ever heard of it? We haven’t!
In the video, the presenter explains the service loop serves two purposes: on the one hand it may provide strain relief, but chiefly these loops are installed so there will be extra available slack in the cable if you need to rewire it some day to change the configuration of your pinout.
One major problem with the service loop may be that the single turn is enough to create an inductor which will then induce noise and cross-talk all over the place. Our rule of thumb is always to completely unroll wires and cables before using them. Do you have a theory about the benefits or problems with service loops? If you do, we’d love to hear what you think in the comments!
If you’re interested in strain relief, we’ve covered that before, and you don’t need a service loop to do it! Check out Cheap Strain Relief By Casting Hot Glue In A 3D Print and Arduino Uno Strain Relief.
Thanks to [Oliver] for writing in to let us know about this intriguing and somewhat controversial idea.
3 thoughts on “Are Service Loops A Good Idea?”
This is mainly a thing (well the only time I’ve ever seen them) for D38999 (or their derivatives, anything that’s similar to mil-spec circular) connectors, where the connector and contacts can be Absurdly Expensive so rewiring them is helpful.
I was never taught to create small coils as a “service loop” in circular connectors. The extra exposed wire in a cable was there for servicing, but there is a much simpler, and quicker method to bring the sheathed area of the cable closer to the pins, and make sure it is well within the clamp area of the connector hood. Since the hood is screwed onto the connector, a counter-clockwise twist of the cable, while compressing the wires towards the back of the connector allows for movement of the wires if the cable manages to break free of the clamp. It also adds a bit of tightening torque to the hood to the connector while clamped. Of course, the wire size is important here, as shown in the video, the wires are relatively large. If the individual wire size is very small, the torque would not be as much, and the strength also much weaker. Besides that, cutting back the sheath a bit to replace pins is always an option, requiring a “service loop” to be incorporated into the cable itself.
The majority of my experience with service loops wasn’t within connectors. It was within equipment racks, where the equipment was on slides, and service loops were required to allow the equipment to be pulled out for in rack service (i.e. video cassette tape recorders need the tape path and heads to be cleaned).
Could you solve the inductor problem by having it go around itself and loop the other direction an equal amount?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)