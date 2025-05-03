Ratcheting Mechanism Gives Tendons A Tug

A common ratchet from your garage may work wonders for tightening hard to reach bolts on whatever everyday projects around the house. However, those over at [Chronova Engineering] had a particularly unusual project where a special ratchet mechanism needed to be developed. And developed it was, an absolutely beautiful machining job is done to create a ratcheting actuator for tendon pulling. Yes, this mechanical steampunk-esk ratchet is meant for yanking on the fleshy strings found in all of us.

The unique mechanism is necessary because of the requirement for bidirectional actuation for bio-mechanics research. Tendons are meant to be pulled and released to measure the movement of the fingers or toes. This is then compared with the distance pulled from the actuator. Hopefully, this method of actuation measurement may help doctors and surgeons treat people with impairments, though in this particular case the “patient” is a chicken’s foot.

Manufacturing the mechanism itself consisted of a multitude of watch lathe operations and pantographed patterns. A mixture of custom and commercial screws are used in combination with a peg gear, cams, and a high performance servo to complete the complex ratchet. With simple control from an Arduino, the system completes its use case very effectively.

In all the actuator is an incredible piece of machining ability with one of the least expected use cases. The original public listed video chose to not show the chicken foot itself due to fear of the YouTube overlords.

If you wish to see the actuator in proper action check out the uncensored and unlisted video here.

Thanks to [DjBiohazard] on our Discord server tips-line!