Dan Maloney and I were talking on the podcast about his memories of the old electronics magazines, and how they had some gonzo projects in them. One, a DIY picture phone from the 1980s, was a monster build of a hundred ICs that also required you to own a TV camera. At that time, the idea of being able to see someone while talking to them on the phone was pure science fiction, and here was a version of that which you could build yourself.
Still, we have to wonder how many of these were ever built. The project itself was difficult and expensive, but you actually have to multiply that by two if you want to talk with someone else. And then you have to turn your respective living rooms into TV studios. It wasn’t the most practical of projects.
But amazing projects did something in the old magazines that we take a little bit for granted today: they showed what was possible. And if you want to create something new, you’re not necessarily going to know how to do it, but just the idea that it’s possible at all is often enough to give a motivated hacker the drive to make it real. As skateboard hero Rodney Mullen put it, “the biggest obstacle to creativity is breaking through the barrier of disbelief”.
In the skating world, it’s seeing someone else do a trick in a video that lets you know that it’s possible, and then you can make it your own. In our world, in prehistoric times, it was these electronics magazines that showed you what was possible. In the present, it’s all over the Internet, and all over Hackaday. So when you see someone’s amazing project, even if you aren’t necessarily into it, or maybe don’t even fully understand it, your horizons of what’s possible are nonetheless expanded, and that helps us all be more creative.
Keep on pushing!
One thought on “Knowing What’s Possible”
I really like these “Perspectives” style articles. I hope the HaD team keeps making them. They are either encouraging, and thought or discussion provoking.
A big part of what we do as hackers is see what is possible, either on a personal level, a budget level, or a technological level. It can also be a form of play, or art though. I commend the hackers pushing the limits toward science fiction, but I absolutely love projects that have personality or a creative twist.
The recent and goofy type writer post helped me solve a serious problem in an interesting and otherwise extremely cost prohibitive system. A lot of people didn’t like the video due to the colorful personality, but a solution to a different problem hit me like a wave while watching it. I am actually going for it – the theory checks out! Seeing examples of people thinking differently about a technological challenge, even if the source of inspiration is impractical or not immediately useful enriches me. These goofy things open up mental pathways for me to see solutions to real problems and play with the unknown more confidently.
For many systems we have taken a wrong turn. Or maybe in some cases a practical turn due to barriers that existed 50 years ago that no longer exist. Creating something from sci-fi is profound. But the first step is creating the sci-fi! A lot of sci-fi ended up being just for fun, sure it’s impressive when its fathomable, but the unfathomable suspended disbelief is the pool this all grew from.
Many of our greatest discoveries/inventions came from accidents, someone doing something objectively stupid at the right place and time, someone saying screw you to their rigid professor, a strange collaboration across technical disciplines, a “dirty-trick”/”cheap-hack”, a dream, etc.
I wrote all of this to request that we celebrate the cutting edge, but also, the weird and wacky. They are an ouroboros for me. Everyone has something to offer, and it is our co-creative spirit that drives all these things toward progress.
