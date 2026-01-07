A talk, The Unreasonable Effectiveness of the Fourier Transform, was presented by [Joshua Wise] at Teardown 2025 in June last year. Click-through for the notes or check out the video below the break for the one hour talk itself.

The talk is about Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) which is the backbone for radio telecommunications these days. [Joshua] tries to take an intuitive view (rather than a mathematical view) of working in the frequency domain, and trying to figure out how to “get” what OFDM is (and why it’s so important). [Joshua] sent his talk in to us in the hope that it would be useful for all skill levels, both folks who are new to radio and signal processing, and folks who are well experienced in working in the frequency domain.

If you think you’ve seen “The Unreasonable Effectiveness of $TOPIC” before, that’s because hacker’s can’t help but riff on the original The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Mathematics in the Natural Sciences, wherein a scientist wonders why it is that mathematical methods work at all. They seem to, but how? Or why? Will they always continue to work? It’s a mystery.

Hidden away in the notes and at the end of his presentation, [Joshua] notes that every year he watches The Fast Fourier Transform (FFT): Most Ingenious Algorithm Ever? and every year he understands a little more.

