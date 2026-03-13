Making A Bladeless Tesla Turbine Generator In Lego

The Tesla turbine is a bladeless centripetal-flow turbine invented by Nikola Tesla in 1913, using the boundary-layer effect rather than having a stream of gases or a fluid impinge on blades. Recently [Jamie’s Brick Jams] constructed one using Lego to demonstrate just how well these turbines work compared to their bladed brethren.

Since it uses the boundary-layer effect, the key is to have as much surface area as possible. This means having many smaller discs stacked side by side with some spacing between them.

Interestingly, the air that is directed against the turbine will travel inwards, towards the axle of the discs and thus requiring some way to vent the air. In the video a number of design prototypes are tested to see how they perform before settling on a design suitable for a functional generator.

The first discs are printed in PLA with an FDM printer, which are put on a shaft with 1 mm spacers. What becomes clear during testing is that these turbines can reach ridiculous speeds, but torque is really quite weak until you hit very high RPMs, well beyond 10,000 RPM. This is a bit of an issue if you want to drive any load with it, especially on start-up, but managed to propel a walker robot as a quick torque test.

After all that testing and experimenting, the right material for the turbine discs was investigated, with PLA pitted against ‘PLA tough’, PETG, PC and TPU. Of these PLA Tough got the best results in terms of RPM at the same air pressure. This was assembled into a basic generator, but the turbine struggled to generate enough torque.

Here the solution was to create a custom generator that would be much easier to spin up. To this was added a much larger turbine with 0.3 mm thin discs, using which ultimately some power could be generated, along with a considerable amount of torque. To adjust the RPM into the generator from the turbine a CVT initially was used to provide a gradual adjustment, but this had to be replaced with metal gears.

After this change the generator was good enough for a power output of about 14 Watt at 30 V with 85 PSI as input. Which is more than enough to charge a smartphone or light up a big LED panel. The design files for all of these turbines are provided on MakerWorld, such as for the big turbine.

Although Tesla turbines never made much of a splash as turbines, they are quite nice as pumps that can take a bit of abuse, including ingesting debris that would wreck other types of pumps. As a turbine they remain a fun hobbyist toy, with us covering various designs over the years. Take for example this one from 2011 based on HDD platters, or a micro turbine out of metal.