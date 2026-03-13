Remember those brick cellphones in the 1990s? They were comically large by today’s standards. These phones used the 1G network to communicate and, as such, have been unusable for decades now. However [Alan Boris] has resurrected this classic phone to operate today.
Originally costing as much as today’s top-of-the-line phones, but instead of weighing just a few ounces this classic Motorola DynaTAC 8000 Classic 2 tips the scales at a hefty 1.5 lbs. [Alan Boris] decided to not just bring the electronics back to life, but to even stuff a modern cellphone inside it to make it fully functional. Given the size of this phone, finding room for the new innards wasn’t much of a challenge. In fact, after the retrofit there was less in the phone than when it started life.
Using a perfboard and some tactile switches he was able to sense the button presses on the phone’s keypad and relay those to a Raspberry Pi Pico 2. The Pico in turn drove a small color LCD to replicate the original screen and controlled a pair of ADG729 boards used to dial the BM10 cellphone within this cellphone. The BM10 is a cellphone about the size of a 9V battery, making it easy to put inside the DynaTAC and bring the handset back to the modern cellular network.
Thanks [Alan Boris] for the tip! Be sure to check out our other cellphone hacks as well as some of our other retrofit hacks.
6 thoughts on “No More Paperweight: This Vintage Brick Phone Is Back Online”
I wonder what options for the internal phone exist for people in the US? The one used here is 2G only and US carriers phased that out years ago.
You can use the BT10 (and similar) as a BT dialer/handset. I haven’t found any similar phones with 4G or 5G. I suspect he uses it like that too, because he mentioned in the video, that he uses it as a 5G phone.
I’ve wanted to do the same thing to a Mobira Talkman (a luggable phone). Even though that BM10 phone is only 2G, it can work as a bluetooth dialer, so you can link it to a modern phone and dial and speak through it.
I’ve been looking for a BT dialer, either ready made or something like ESP32 project, and those mini phones seem to be the only ones with that capability, meaning i haven’t found any headsets with that feature.
There is a project called “Bakelite to the Future”, which used ESP32 to do exactly that for a rotary phone. I have to look into it more, because i would use an ESP32 instead of Pico anyways.
The only thing i couldn’t quite find out in the project of the topic is how exactly did he connect the speaker and mic to the BM10? Did he just desolder them and connect them with wires? The speaker on the pico 2 is for keyboard beeps only, i would guess, because there is no connection to the BM10 apart from the keyboard signals.
Minus points for butchering a what looked like a quite nice condition original case of the phone.
Essentially a typical HaD hack: Put new components in an old box. Some people like it.
Seriously, what’s the point other than a vane attempt to get attention from others around you.
Brickphone or not, what’s missing with my budget cell phone is the ability to plug it into some kind of a 1980s headset, dial buttons and all. Ya know, “landline” office phones kind of headset, the ones that were more-or-less matching the shape of my head, and not the robot’s square head kind head.
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