Washington State Bill Seeks To Add Firearms Detection To 3D Printers

Washington State’s House Bill 2321 is currently causing a bit of an uproar, as it seeks to add blocking technologies to 3D printers, in order to prevent them from printing “a firearm or illegal firearm parts”, as per the full text. Sponsored by a sizeable number of House members, it’s currently in committee, so the likelihood of it being put to a floor vote in the House is still remote, never mind it passing the Senate. Regardless, it is another chapter in the story of homemade firearms, which increasingly focuses on private 3D printers.
Also called ‘ghost guns‘ in the US, these can be assembled from spare parts, from kits, from home-made components, or a combination of these. While the most important parts of a firearm – like the barrel – have to be made out of something like metal, the rest can feature significant amounts of (3D printed) plastic parts, though the exact amount varies wildly among current 3D-printed weapons.
Since legally the receiver and frame are considered to be ‘firearms’, these are the focus of this proposed bill, which covers both additive (FDM, SLA, etc.) and subtractive (e.g. CNC mill) technology. The proposal is that a special firearms detection algorithm has to give the okay for the design files to be passed on to the machine.
This blocking feature would have to be standard for all machines sold or transferred in the state, with a special ‘preprint authentication’ handshake protocol required. The attorney general is here expected to create and maintain a database of the no longer legal firearm and parts designs for those without a requisite license.
Putting aside for a moment the ridiculousness of implementing such a scanning feature, even if it wouldn’t be child’s play to circumvent with e.g a compatible SBC and fresh copy of Klipper or the equivalent for any CNC mill, it also barks up the wrong tree. Although in the most recent ruling pertaining to this topic in Bondi v. VanDerStok it was acknowledged that advances in 3D printing have made this worth considering from a legislative context, the main issue with ‘ghost guns’ comes still by far from kits and similar sources.
Based on this, it seems highly unlikely that HB 2321 will be put up for a vote, never mind get signed into law. Although 3D printed designs like the 9×19 mm cartridge Urutau bullpup are apparently quite functional, it’s notable that its manufacturing involves many steps, many DIY store parts and a bolt carrier manufactured from steel bar stock, not to mention a significant time investment. Trying to detect ‘firearm parts’ at any of these steps would seem to be a fool’s errand, even if privacy considerations were not an issue.
7 thoughts on “Washington State Bill Seeks To Add Firearms Detection To 3D Printers”
And, much like guns, how do they intend to prevent someone bringing an existing printer with them when they move, or purchasing one across borders?
Or flashing/ modifying afterwards. This makes our government’s under 16’s social media ban look well reasoned, (maybe not but along the same lines).
I can’t imagine they actually think it would be effective. Just political theater for the voting base demanding they “do something.”
Perhaps it’s a bit easier to focus on regulating bullets and gunpowder
This.
Or—rather than confiscation, make them impossible to use in self defense lawfully. “How did this robber die?” “Uh, he tripped over a .223 round, your honor.”
Better focus on the orange guy and Greenland before the end of US?
So the solution to untraceable one time use disposable guns, will be to upload the print files for auditing by the government for authorization to print locally. I can see every criminal using unmodified printers to fully comply with this excellent idea by legal geniuses. /sarcasm-off
This is not targeting real criminals, but it will cost consumers money. They will all have to pay for this idea to be implemented and continuously updated.
The same level of idiocy prevention could be achieved by targeting all cloud storage providers (with a gag order). It would be a poor solution, but this is as well.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)