Upgrading An IPhone Lens To The Max

The camera in a typical mobile phone is now at a standard at which it can be considered a serious device rather than a toy, such has been the effort put in by the phone manufacturers. They are still held back in some ways by their lenses despite the same development effort being pointed in that direction, and there have been projects aiming to replace those lenses with better quality ones. A while back we covered [Evan Monsma]’s replacement of his broken iPhone camera lens with a C-mount item, and now he’s back with a much improved version.

The original was glued on with cyanoacrylate adhesive, and this had parted. It was time to upgrade the phone, so he had a new lens mount covering two of the cameras machined from solid brass and leaving an open view for the third and unmodified camera. This was fixed to the phone with epoxy, and with a set of 3D printed lens covers to protect them he’s ready to go. There’s even a tripod thread machined into the bottom of this thing. He shows us it in action with both C-mount and EF-mount lenses, the latter resulting in a very long effective focal length.

We like this project, but perhaps we’d give it an IR filter to remove the unwanted pink glow. If you’re interested, here’s the original version.

Thanks [Luis Mercado] for the tip!