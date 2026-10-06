DIY Algae Biodiesel Is Harder Than You Think

There’s one thing [Silent H] wants you to know before you watch his video about making biodiesel, embedded below: he started this project before he’d even heard of the Strait of Hormuz. No, he’s just independent-minded and wanted to try making his own fuel when diesel was– in retrospect– cheap as chips. That’s probably a good thing, because while [Silent] gets his pint of fuel at the end of the video, it’s not from algae; it’s from a backup crop of sunflowers.

As it turns out, he picked what was the perfect algae and the absolute worst algae for making biodiesel from: Chlorella Vulgaris. It’s perfect because it’s easy to grow, and easy to extract from the growth medium, as it sinks when it is ‘ripe’, and has a very high oil content. Of course [Silent] didn’t want to toss algae cakes into a steam powered canoe, he wanted diesel fuel for his vehicle. That’s where the project broke down: Chlorella Vulgaris cells are exceptionally tough, and if you can’t rupture the cell wall, you can’t can’t get out any appreciable oil. A few grams by solvent extraction is all he manages before switching to more tractable feedstock.

That feedstock is sunflowers, which give up their oil through the application of violent pressure. That is to say, he crushes the seeds in an oil press. Oil acquired, he goes on to transesterfy the stuff, extracting glycerine to produce biodiesel– a process ripe for hacking that you’d think we’d cover more often.

We have covered the algae growth side of things before, but that algae seemed to be destined for other uses than fuel.