The MSX Gets A New Sound Expansion Cartridge

If we’re honest, there aren’t a whole lot of accessories coming out for the MSX computer line this holiday period. There is, however, a new sound expansion cartridge for the diehard fans out there, thanks to [Ricardo Suzuki].

It’s called the Misato MSX, and it’s a cartridge you can build yourself to give your computer a grander set of sound capabilities than it ever had before. At the heart of the cartridge lies the Yamaha YMF288, an OPN3 chip that offered three Software Sound Generator (SSG) channels, six FM channels, and six rhythm channels. Paired with a decent DAC chip, it provides deliciously rich synthesized sound very characteristic of that 1980s/1990s FM synthesis era. The cart can be used for play of a wide variety of OPN music, or creating your own compositions with the right software tools. Audio output can be had either from the stereo line out jack on the cart itself, or mixed down to mono and passed to the MSX’s internal mixer.

If you’ve got an MSX that is a little weedy in its sound capabilities, this cart could be just the thing you’re looking for. We’ve looked at some fun MSX machines before, too. If you’re cooking up your own upgrades for retro machines, don’t hesitate to let us know on the tipsline!