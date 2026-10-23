Hackaday Podcast Episode 392: Microscopes, Drones, And Other DIY Things

Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams met to review the week in Hackaday. Turns out, it was a week for tiny things, cybersecurity, nostalgia, and projects that would have been nearly impossible for the average hacker not that long ago. But first, you can hear a little about the upcoming Supercon badge and the trials of importing and exporting parts for the badges.

How many props does your drone have? [Joshua] has one. Want to fabricate semiconductors at home? Do you have a microwave? What about using NFC in your next project? There’s all that and more in this episode.

The quick hacks include a request from NASA for ideas (and, yes, there is prize money) and slide rule tricks, among other things. For the can’t miss articles, the cybersecurity weekly got some appreciation and Al took a trip down memory lane at the Altair 8800 he always wanted.

Check out the links if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments, or drop us a line on the mailbag.

Download in DRM-free macroscopic MP3.

Episode 392 Show Notes:

News:

Mailbag:

Thanks to [Silver Dog Australia] for some new sting sounds for the podcast. Send us your sound, questions, or thoughts on the podcast for next week’s mailbag: mailbag@hackaday.com

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: