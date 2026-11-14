IRis Learning Remote Has Five Buttons, Supports Thousands Of Devices

Universal IR remotes able to learn codes from existing devices were once popular consumer items as well as DIY projects, but they could become quite complex themselves, sometimes with a dizzying number of buttons. [Nicolas Ruiz Neiman]’s IRis project carries the concept further with features that leverage modern parts and tools to deliver a more focused end result.

IRis keeps things clean and simple with four directional buttons, a single OK key, and a small OLED screen. IRis can learn and save IR codes and is compatible with the .ir file format, meaning it can read from an absolutely massive collection of codes intended for the Flipper Zero.

There’s also a “Be Gone” feature that mass-sends a power signal for every device in a category, re-implementing the functionality of the classic TV-B-Gone.

Hardware consists of an ESP32-WROOM-32 board, the aforementioned OLED, an IR receiver module, IR emitters, some switches, and a power supply integrating an 18650 lithium-ion cell and charger. One thing that’s pretty interesting is the detailed test suite, which runs simulated hardware via key presses on every screen to ensure the UI is working right. The enclosure also includes the CAD files in STEP format, which means modifications are a breeze.