Reverse Engineering Score Perfect To Rescue Its Files

There are myriad challenges associated with data preservation – bit rot, loss of metadata, and hardware failures, among others – but one of the hardest is making sure that the data remains usable as software goes out of date. [Maarten Tromp]’s father, for instance, had been using the Score Perfect music notation program for years, but since development ceased in 2012, the files would eventually need to be transferred to more modern software. To do this, [Maarten] undertook a four-year project to reverse-engineer the structure of Score Perfect’s files.

Score Perfect was first released in 1990 for Atari and later ported to Windows, and after version four, it switched to a different file format. It had the option to export to MusicXML, but it only exported notes, not chords, lyrics, or other important details. [Maarten] first tried disassembling the program itself to find the file structure; he had hoped that the Visual Basic code might have been compiled to P-code, which is relatively easy to disassemble, but it had been compiled to native code. Interestingly, through version four, the program had been written for Atari and ran in Windows through a simple emulator. It wasn’t fully rewritten for Windows until later. After some investigation into the file-export function with Ghidra, he moved on to reverse-engineering the file format itself.

This consumed the majority of the project’s time. To investigate the file’s structure, [Maarten] would start by creating an empty file in the program, make one change, and compare the difference in the file written. This gradually revealed the organization of information — the file was arranged into blocks containing different kinds of information, such as measures and notes, and tags, which provided supplemental information. Once again, incremental changes revealed the function of most of these, and [Maarten] was eventually able to write a translation program to export Score Perfect files to MusicXML.

We’ve previously seen a similar effort to reverse-engineer the Altium file format. At least in these cases, though, all the necessary information is contained in the files, unlike the reverse-engineering often necessitated by STL files.