In the world of cassette tape enthusiasts, it’s an oft-repeated factoid that there is only one tape deck mechanism still being manufactured. The truth may be a tiny bit murky on that front, but it’s certain that cassettes are no longer a mainstream medium. So we’re bowled over by [Svofski], who’s creating his own cassette mechanism from scratch.

The mechanism takes the form of a chassis made from PCBs, and with each spindle powered by a separate brushless motor. There doesn’t appear to be a capstan — instead it uses an optical mouse sensor to sense tape speed and thus provide input for motor control. As we understand it, this thing is designed to have more in common with a data backup tape drive than an audio player.

Thus before any cassette fans become too excited it’s worth tempering that enthusiasm. The project in hand is to make a data tape drive rather than a linear cassette player, so while it is a cassette mechanism, it isn’t as it stands one you’d use for audio. And as he explains at length in his GitHub repository and a set of videos, it’s not there yet. But the mere fact of its existence is deeply impressive, and we think you’ll agree. The most recent video of the series is below.