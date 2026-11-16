Telescopes are great, but sometimes binoculars are the right tool for stargazing. Holding them in front of your face for a long night of observation can get onerous though, so [Dave Selinger] designed the Milky Way Lounge Chair.

The chair allows for viewing at a variety of angles, including the zenith, and can hold its azimuth and altitude once the binoculars are released to give your arms a break. There’s no tracking capability yet, but there’s something to be said for something simple and relatively portable.

Starting with a suitable zero gravity chair, [Selinger] mounted it to a rectangular chair board with a bearing that can rotate around an octagonal ground board. The ground board is equipped with leveling screws to stabilize it for uneven surfaces, although he suggests a folded up tarp or rubber mat to place between the base and ground as well. Plans for the base are available for free, but the binocular holding apparatus and other functions are for sale if you don’t want to figure them out on your own.

This actually isn’t the first binocular chair we’ve seen.