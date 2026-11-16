The desert of the Iranian Plateau receives very little rainfall, and most of it falls in the mountains before flowing underneath the porous ground of the region. The ancient Persians figured out a way to access the water and build a flourishing civilization in the desert.

Half a million vertical shafts cover the Iranian Plateau and are evidence of the massive hydraulic engineering project that allowed cities to thrive in this hostile climate. Persian mathematician Al-Karaji helpfully wrote the book on the method, called The Extraction of Hidden Waters. After examining the land for clues, a piece of wool on a string was lowered in hole, and if it came back wet, a series of test wells were drilled until you found water.

Dropping approximately 1 m for every 1 km, the tunnel, or qanat, would then be dug from the outlet where the water level is even with the surface back to the mother well where the water was discovered. A crew of four muqanni worked digging the tunnel between vertical shafts spaced about 30 m apart and kept an eye on oil lamps that could warn them of oxygen-deprived air much like coal miner lamps in more recent times.

Once the water was at the surface, a complex series of channels and administration made sure crops were irrigated, public baths were supplied, and drinking water was secured for everyone. There was also water storage for dryer seasons and even the ability to make and store ice despite the lack of electricity.

We’ve covered the ice storage in yakhchāls and ancient windmills that are still operating in Persia before on these digital pages.