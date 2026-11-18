You could read manga in the classic bound paper format. But then you’d have to carry around lots of volumes that take up lots of space. The way around this is to use an e-reader, that stores lots of manga in digital form. [Arnov Sharma] built his own themed after the classic Tamagotchi.

What you’re looking at is a big ol’ 3D printed mega-Tamagotchi. It apes the design of the original digital pet, but is scaled up to a size large enough to host a large screen. In particular, the Waveshare ESP32-P4 Touch LCD 4.3 development board, which pairs the 480 x 800 screen with the capable wireless-enabled microcontroller and even a little speaker. Two, as it happens, because there’s an ESP32-P4 and an ESP32-C6 on the board. Power is via a pair of 2000 mAh lithium-ion cells. Manga is loaded on to the device via an SD card, in JPEG format. [Arnov] uses the ESP32-P4’s hardware JPEG decoder to make flipping pages quicker than the 2-5 seconds it would take to do the same decode in software. There are also some fun tricks in the firmware that improve contrast in black-and-white scans and vibrancy in color scans, too.

If you want to read manga on the go in a device with a fun form factor, consider building something similar yourself. To populate your reader, consider a past project we examined that turns movies into comic books. Video after the break.