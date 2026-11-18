It’s one thing to know that input from a motion sensor can steer a motor. It’s another to see and feel the two cancelling out the other in real-time, right in the palm of one’s hand. That’s [cpietsch]’s takeaway from the CAN do GYRO, a brushless motor with a CAN interface and tiny STM32-based development board perched atop it.

It’s essentially a one-axis gimbal with a few thoughtful features. The unit tracks itself fully in three dimensions, so while the motor is limited to one axis, the unit doesn’t get confused by complex movements. It also auto-calibrates, and auto-stops within half a rotation if it detects the motor spinning freely.

The hardware consists of a tiny XIAO STM32C5 microcontroller board with integrated IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) and CAN transceiver, and an M5Stack RollerCAN motor. The motor, handily, has a small OLED screen built into it.

Combined with a battery it’s small enough to be handheld while it shows off what a tight control loop paired with a suitable motor can do. Watch it in action in the video, embedded below.

Of course, accurate gimbals using brushless motors have been around for many years. But one thing that’s plain is just how much the kind of hardware available to individuals has changed. Compare this build to a DIY gimbal project from about ten years ago and you’ll see the function looks about the same, but today’s hardware has evolved considerably.