Polymaker has a new PETG formulation they bill as “unbreakable”, sold as G-Flex. Aside from the questionable choice of name, it certainly looks like good stuff in a recent video review by [3D Printing Nerd].

A little flex can go a long way to increasing durability — which PETG already has over PLA — but too much flex and you get into difficulty printing, which apparently this filament doesn’t have. It’ll go through a multi-material system like Bambu’s AMS without trouble, for instance, as [3D Printing Nerd] demonstrates with a multi-color figurine, which he also fails to break. Now, just because it didn’t get destroyed in one YouTube video doesn’t mean we’re willing to swallow the “unbreakable” marketing, and to his credit, the [3D Printing Nerd] isn’t either.

One big advantage of this slightly-flexible filament over a comparable TPU is its bridging ability: it bridges like PETG. It prints like PETG, it can even use the same G-code as a PETG print you already prepared. Except it’s shore 95A hardness, which does put it into the flex category.

We’re big fans of PETG, and there’s probably going to be rolls of flexy PETG in Hackaday printers at some point. But for now we leave it to you: how do you propose to break the “unbreakable” filament?