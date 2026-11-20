[bonsembiante] had a PreSonus Firestudio Project on hand. It’s a very capable audio interface with 8 inputs and 8 outputs, along with MIDI to boot. However, it’s got one problem—it runs on FireWire. To bring it into modernity, the device would need an upgrade to USB operation.

This would be no mean feat. [bonsembiante] decided to remove the original FireWire controller hardware entirely, replacing it with an XMOS-based USB audio setup while reusing the existing audio circuitry in the interface. The trick was figuring out where all the digital audio signals were on the original board, and wiring them into the XMOS board with an interleaved ground-signal pattern with equal length conductors to avoid issues with interference and jitter. With the modern XMOS board hacked into the older hardware, all that was then required were the right drivers to get modern machines accessing all 8 ins and outs via a USB C connection. Files are on Github for the curious.

The hope is to turn this into a broader project that can be used on a range of older FireWire-based audio interfaces. To that end, [bonsembiante] has an explainer page on the goals and purpose of the fuegocable effort. The next interfaces targeted by the project are the Presonus FP10 and Focusrite Saffire.

We’ve featured [bonsembiante’s] work before, too, like this ADSL modem repurposed as a guitar effects pedal. Video after the break.