DPS5005 Makes Digital Power Supply a Snap

Few pieces of gear are more basic to electronics than some kind of power supply. It might be a box of batteries, or it might be a high-end lab supply. [Andreas] took a DPS5005 power supply module that has USB and Bluetooth and used it to build a very capable switching power supply which he then used to build a source measuring unit.

The user interface on the diminutive module is simplistic, so [Andreas] appreciated the PC-based software that can control the supply remotely. The module can output up to 50V, but you should plan accordingly as it does need 1.1 times the maximum voltage output on the input. It will work with lower input voltages, but it just won’t be able to output as high a voltage.

IF 50V at 5A isn’t your thing, there are similar modules available that can handle more or less voltage or current, depending on your needs. Be careful, though, as the communication options are not in the default model, nor is the nice case seen in the video. You’ll have to make sure you get those options if you want them.

If you want to try alternative firmware, we looked at that earlier. We also looked at an earlier version of a similar module.