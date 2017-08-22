[Jarunzel] needed a device that would automatically click the left button on a mouse at a pre-set interval. For regular Hackaday readers, this is an easy challenge. You could do it with an ATtiny85 using the VUSB library, a few resistors and diodes, and a bit of code that emulates a USB device that constantly sends mouse clicks over USB every few seconds. You could also do it with a Raspberry Pi Zero, using the USB gadget protocol. Now, this mouse-clicking gadget would be connected to the Internet (!), programmable with Node or whatever the kids are using these days, and would have some major blog cred. If you’re feeling adventurous, this mouse clicker gadget could be built with an STM32, Cypress PSoC, or whatever microcontroller you have in your magical bag of hacker tricks.
Then again, you could also do it with a 555 timer.
The reason [Jarunzel] couldn’t use any of the fancy hackertools for this build is because the system wouldn’t accept two mouse devices. No matter, because Maplin has a neat kit with a 555 timer and a relay. The relay is wired up across the microswitch in the mouse, and setting the values correctly makes the mouse click about once per second, with a click duration of about 100ms. Good enough.
With the kit built, wired into the mouse, a small app built to test the device, and a nice project box constructed, [Jarunzel] had exactly what he needed. There’s even a video of this mouse clicker in action. You can check out that riveting footage below.
13 thoughts on “Someone Finally Did It With A 555”
No, a REAL hack would have been a small high-geared motor with a cam that periodically closes the switch manually.
(runs for the hills)
…all made out of wood.
And definitely not on a premade board. I expected the minimum on a perfboard or preferably a breadboard. 1/10
You could do it entirely in software with AutoHotkeys, which is q scripting language that lets you automate button presses.
Was he using Windows? It’s possible that whatever disallowed a separate HID also disallowed a software solution.
No Arduino or LEDs. Fail.
There IS a LED :-P
Anything with a 555 automatically qualifies as a hack and has for 45 years.
Years ago I had a game on my commodre 64 which required rapid pressing of the fire button. I was using an Atari 2600 joystick so used a 555 timer to rapid fire the button. The big base of those 2600 joysticks I was able to fit in the 555, a pot to adjust the speed and a normal/rapid switch.
I love that as a solution. I have an NES controller I modded many years back with a 555 to rapidly press buttons so we could finally win some stupid Olympics game. People should use 555s more often.
So, why do this besides the fact that you can? Oh I see, rapid-fire games and such. Good hack for a gamer. I stopped playing games in the 1990s as I found it was consuming too much of my need-to-earn-a-living time, but games are cool if that’s your thing. More power to you.
Back in the AOL bad ol days, I needed the same thing to keep AOL from shutting down when I stepped away from the screen for too long a period. AOL required someone to hit the ENTER key (or mouse click OK) periodically. Pandora free music service still does this. So I wrote a Visual Basic routine to SendKeys a carriage return (ASCII 13) every few minutes. It worked. However, today there are some browser security restrictions that prevent this idea from working today. However, if you could find an extremely old version of MSIE that will still run on your newer PC or MAC, then maybe?
I just got my 20th millon shipment in last month.
Cool.
Love it. Did all those with my gaming computers and more. Anyway still love these little guys just like 387 op amps.
(Oh my god is that the right name?)
I have to check and do a quick project with it!
(Old age does strange things to people.)
I even talk to my self, and answer too.
(Not always the wright answer but at least a answer.)
Thanks for the fun time.