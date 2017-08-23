Have you ever wanted to make your own compound bow for fun or even fishing? [New creative DIY] shows us how in their YouTube video. Compound bows are very powerful in comparison to their longbow grandparents, relying on the lever principle or pulleys. meaning less power exertion for the same output.
Compound bows can be really sophisticated in design using pulleys and some exotic materials, but you can make your own with a few nuts and bolts, PVC pipe, string and a tyre inner tube. The PVC pipe can be melted into shape using a heat source such as a portable stove or even a blow torch, and once you have shaped your bow you will want to put a small piece of pipe at both ends with a nut and bolt. Then you can use rubber to give the flexibility your bow needs to shoot arrows, using the tyre inner tube cut to the right size. A piece of string for the ends of your arrows to rest on is then all you need, attach this to either end of your pipe and you should have a DIY PVC compound bow ready for shooting arrows. Alternatively you could always make a recurve bow out of skis.
5 thoughts on “Make Your Own Compound Bow from PVC Pipe”
Queue the PVC pipe hate, and go!
I was considering commenting “Is this safe?” but on reflection it was a silly question, this is a weapon, of course it isn’t. Still, how would PVC hold up under these kinds of load?
This is neither compound nor a bow.
This is a slingshot in the shape of a bow.
This is a common misunderstanding.
Compound bows do not take less effort for the same draw weight. A #150lb compound bow is going to take the same strength to draw as a #150lb long or recurve bow. You can change the ‘hardness’ (ie, the draw weight profile over the draw length) of the draw but it’s still the same weight. The compound bow will however take less effort to hold at full draw since the cams direct the tension across a cable. As for ‘more powerful’ that’s technically true, but IMO talking in terms of efficiency is less confusing. That is comparing two bows of equal draw weight, the compound bow will shoot faster (if the cams are adjusted correctly) than a traditional design but require the same strength to draw.
> That is comparing two bows of equal draw weight, the compound bow will shoot faster (if the cams are adjusted correctly) than a traditional design but require the same strength to draw.
So, for the same draw, it will shoot faster, which means it’s output is higher? So for the same output you need less power exertion?
It’s not less power exertion I think. It’s comparing longbows where (for example) the first 50% of the draw is easy and the last 50% of the draw is super hard, to a compound bow where 100% of the draw is of medium difficulty. The same energy is required for both but the compound is easier to draw because it’s uniform.