A mouse with malfunctioning buttons can be a frustrating to deal with — and usually a short leap to percussive maintenance. Standard fixes may not always last due to inferior build quality of the components, or when the microswitch won’t close at all. But, for mice that double/triple-click, will release when dragging, or mis-click on release, this Arduino-based hack may be the good medicine you’re after.
Instructables user [themoreyouknow]’s method cancels click malfunctions by latching the mouse’s controller switch trace to ‘on’ when pressed, keeping it there until the button normally closed contact closes again completely. Due to the confined spaces, you’ll want to use the smallest Arduino you can find, some insulating tape to prevent any shorts, and care to prevent damaging the wires this process adds to the mouse when you cram it all back together.
Before you take [themoreyouknow]’s guide as dogma, the are a few caveats to this hack; they are quick to point out that this won’t work on mice that share two pins between three buttons — without doing it the extra hard way, and that this might be trickier on gaming or other high-end mice, so attempt at your own peril.
Speaking of gaming mice, we recently featured a way to add some extra functionality to your mouse — cheating optional — as well as how to stash a PC inside an old Logitech model.
6 thoughts on “Mouse Mis-Clicking? We Got You.”
I had a very high end mouse’s left click just give out literally 2 months out of warrantee … Luckily an old mouse used a switch of the same dimensions so the replace was simple … But gives a different click sound that messes with my OCD some times
If I got bouncing problems like this, first I’d hit it with contact cleaner, even if you can’t get the switch open, hold down the button and spray
Chances are it has hardware debouncing … A hardware swap of the components can help
If it does not put in your own or even just a cap across the switch
If that fails, this might be for you if the cost of the mouse is too much, its rather ingenious and does not lower mouse click responsiveness by much that you would get with heavy debouncing
I’d personally buy a new mouse, but this looks like it could be very useful for enabling users with motor disabilities such as parkinsons or other issues to use a mouse easier. Really interesting hack.
An attiny even in the dip8 is really small and a rail of them is cheap and better than an arduino if you are already trhough-holing, the programmer board to make it arduino or at least digispark for you is about a US$ too. So these projects become super easy to make super small, even smaller if you are using the SM attinys which are perfect for Kapton boarding and stuffing inside your project.
Basically that seems equivalent to the RS-Flip-Flop for contact debouncing. In this case, where one line of the switch is to be considered as input and output to the Flip-Flop, a simple latch made out of two cross coupled transistors (*) could do the trick. And it has some big advantages:
1.) It does not need any software
2.) It is cheap – at least a genuine arduino is more expensive than most mice. Two transistors and two resistors cost around 2,2ct.
*) Assuming, that the mouse button connects to ground when pressed and the “root” or “COM” contact of the switch is connected to GND:
Take two small NPN transistors (e.g. BC847), couple each base to the collector of the other and give them pull-ups of 10k from the collectors to VCC, one pull-up resistor can already be in the mouse from the original circuit, then make the new one of the same value. Now connect the NC and NO contact of the switch to the collectors of the transistor.
If one base is pulled to GND, the corresponding transistor switches off and switches on the other one. If the contact bounces, the state stays stable until the NC contact of the switch closes.
If the COM of the microswitch is connected to VCC use the inverted structure with PNP transistors.
Never had the problem, but wheel slip bugs my Microsoft mouse. It goes back a step in some spot.
Wow a complete microprocessor as a flip-flop. Crazy that mice builders don’t use the NC contact anyway.