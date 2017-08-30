A Vancouver man [007craft], also known as [Michael], posted a video on YouTube about his living in a storage locker to save money for an apartment. The small space meant he had to incorporate quite a few little hacks to make living there comfortable.
While probably illegal and almost certainly against the storage locker’s terms of service, it seems you can live quite well in a storage locker if times get tough. [Michael] lived in a U-haul storage locker which cost him around $160 per month complete with bed, bar, living area and kitchen including running water. He goes on to explain how his first problem was electricity, which he had to obtain from an outlet quite a distance from his unit, To do this he just plugged in a large extension cord and cable tied it to the wall so it didn’t look too out-of-place, while for his water supply he used two water tanks, one each for waste and fresh water. Surprisingly he says he only needed to change them over around once a week from a water fountain. He did manage to live there undiscovered for 2 months by keeping out of sight as much as possible.
The video includes quite a few small hacks which try to make the most of the tiny space available and is well worth a watch even if you aren’t planning on living in a storage unit, so check it out below the break.
74 thoughts on “Living In A Storage Locker Undetected For 2 Months”
This video is several years old, and more importantly, demonstrates a complete disregard for safety, either of the subject or others using the same facilities. I’m all for squatting and expropriation of structures and living spaces, but this is a terrible example.
How about the fact no one in the facility noticed a power cord running out of a room and into a wall socket?
Tells a lot about security and maintenance of the place.
If you expect security in an unattended storage unit complex, you’re fooling yourself. It’s just nearly free rents for the owner, with none of the usual obligations and assurances. One of the best businesses to be in, if the demand exists.
Not over here!
Must be, things are like weeds around here. Have one of those outdoor units several miles down the road. Not sure this “hack” would be that much above a tent in the woods.
By several years old you I take it you mean under 1 year? I know it’s not exactly the freshest of video’s being around 8 months ago but not everyone sees video’s on day one, I normally stick to a rule of staying under one month old but I did extend it this time because it was something I wouldn’t normally write about and thought I would give it go as something different.
The best thing is when you are done filling all the jugs you can hack together a catapult. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R020sGRaM5Y
Unless you can bring a willing date there, this is not a hack. This is simply the Arduino of Moms basement.
Umm.. I’m pretty sure that the ‘hack’ required to pull that off is both highly immoral and highly illegal.
At least his new apartment has a toilet
And a climbing wall. Couldn’t have that in a storage locker; too ostentatious.
I would have thought that by trying to keep out of sight and not raise attention that a full speaker setup would be a bit of a gamble?!
It’s been done, sure. The hack is in it’s a great way to survive the Canadian winters. Hackaday readers should remember that not everyone is financially secure, or have a Mom’s Basement nearby.
“Saving for an apartment” – Buys 4K TV
“You basically have to be a ghost” – Installs surround-sound audio system
The Four Lions [IMDB] of living discretely.
The likely reason for his need for living like that, about 3:20 in the video. I was also going to say, speakers, toaster ovens, and cooktops will not help you escape detection. Sounds and smells. I doubt that people expect to smell cooking in a storage complex.
Agreed. This is just silly and lucky having a baby.
Most of the storage facilities I have used have some sort of security like cameras or unit door detection. With the external modifications to his unit, any worker who walked past would have immediately known something was up. He either had an under the table deal with the someone there or he found one that just doesn’t give a shit what happens on their property. The reason that people don’t do this is because you end up in jail and you lose all of your stuff.
What the video here doesn’t show is that he was caught and evicted. http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/uhaul-storage-locker-home-1.3934535
That’s exactly the message I would send out as a company when such a video surfaces. Not catching this guy wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but all the other people that might get ideas is.
Looks likt this guy has no need for oxigene,no problem with heat/cold or huminidy…for me this is just a fake…
Do you mean oxygen? I’ve had a few storage units. None were all that well sealed. He probably had more oxygen there than in the apartment he left it for!
Why does everything have to be a YouTube video. I just want to look at things without some loud and slower loading page. I like to inspect closely clear pictures
+1 At least it was not VVS.
How is this even considered a “project hack?” Why am I reading this on this site? This something I’d see as an “ad article” on Facebook.
Circa 2007, I once had a call center job in a pretty upscale sort of place, the kind with big lounges and a gym (complete with showers). Cubicles were nice and (relatively) secluded, and the entire operation was 24 hours. After seeing some of the Gran Turismo team practically living in their cubicles (laundry facilities, tea rooms, etc.), I figured that if a guy had a pretty active social life, he could conceivably live at this call center a few months at a time. Sure, people might get suspicious if he’s there all the time, but if he just checks in to work, use the gym, and only occasionally gets caught napping under his desk off-hours, no one’s really going to bug him about it. However, it’s not a lifestyle, it’s barely above vagrancy and just below camping. At best, it’s a social experiment. That’s my takeaway from this guy’s over-engineered “life hack”, that if this guy can go under the radar for two whole months despite a sound system and a power cord zip-tied to the wall, just think of how many other squatters in lesser places are eking out a living.
Anyone who is living in a storage unit but can afford to have a fancy TV and speakers and other gear is stupid. Sell off all the crap you dont need and use that money to afford an actual place to live…
You do know rents are $1000 a month or more, Your fancy TV and speakers might get you 1/2 a month or so. After that enjoy being broke, homeless and without gear.
Best way to rise up the social ladder is to start sawing at the bottom.
don’t know where you are but rent around here could be as low as $500 a month around here AND its in a decent area. Throw in power and water and it could be just over a $600 a month and that could be worst case for those utility bills.
Yah… what he said. Too many people get the idea that they HAVE to be in a certain area then they wonder why they can’t afford to live.
I can see that if you are there for a particular school. In that case just do what the rest of us did… learn to put up with people and get a bunch of roommates. It’s a good life experience to help you deal with people later in life anyway.
Cool, you have a month in some crappy apartment. Next month, now what.
$1000 dollars for rent. You usually need first, last, and security deposit up front before you can move in. Then you’re required to pay for insurance, to get at least electricity turned on–which might require an additional deposit like $300–etc. So, like bare minimum $3300 and more likely 3450 with insurance. This guy likely just got back from a 3-6 month PCT through hike and burned through all of his financial reserves because you never truly know what you need until you hit the trail. A 32 inch 4k tv is like maybe $400 and it sounds like it was the only thing he bought.
So, now we know what happened to Vasily Chernobyl after Hiro got his security business off the ground and moved out.
i see you too are a man of culture..
I went straight to the comments looking for this reference! I’m said I had to scroll this far though….
I have a storage locker but you wouldn’t want to try this at my facility.
About 1.5 years ago I stopped by to get some stuff and forgot to lock the door.
Same night I got an email from them telling me I forgot to lock it and that I could stop by during office hours to get the key for their lock.
Just imagine what would happen if you were in the locker and the guards locked you in.
He stole electricity and water.
Lifehack – steal stuff.
I did this for about a month, also lived out of my car in a friend’s parking lot for a few months too. The car was actually better, lol. Had the passenger seat removed to sleep in the floorboard. As for the storage unit, mine only had a light socket, so I used one of those adapters that has a 120 plug in it that are dangerous as hell. My only food was ramen cooked in a coffee maker. The bugs were terrible, I slept in a hammock strung above it all, with my face wrapped in a blanket, even when it was hot. Had one of those magnetic window-open alarms on the door while I slept, since it couldn’t be locked from the inside. 24-hour convenience store was less than a block away, so I used their bathroom and befriended the night clerks. I worked at McD’s at the time, traded stolen food for showers every few days. Eventually paid down my debts and got out of that phase of my life, but it’s good to know I could do it if I had to.
During my breif stint in a storage unit, i used a C clamp to secure the sliding door while i slept in. Had a few looky loos try the door, hoping to score some abandoned goods, no doubt. It was a good place to bunk while i was between apartments though.
This is the dumbest post I’ve ever read on this site. As others have said he made out like he was poor and down on his luck and then buys a 4K tv and surround sound. If this is a sign of what the future content will be like then I’m not interested.
I’m not at all interested in his hipster faux poverty. I personally only defend the logic in bunking in any usable shelter space *when necessary*.
He would have been better off living out of a van.
Down by the river?
How to afford an apartment:
1) Set up YouTube account.
2) Make controversial video of yourself living in a ridiculous way for a couple of months.
3) Get 2.5 million views.
4) Profit.
2) Spend a couple of days staging a storage unit with props to look like you lived there a couple of months and shooting youtube video.
FIFY
Like those guys that “ship” themselves inside a box.
Hmm. I like his inventions. He made the place rather nice to stay. I could live there as well.
I noticed he didn’t mention anything about a toilet or shower. Those seem like some obvious omissions if he’s actually living there.
I think the point many people are missing here, is the potential business venture; people are apparently willing to live in storage units to save a few quid, perhaps that could be turned into a legitimate business.
Ultra economy apartments!
Already exists.
Unfortunately in the US at least not very common. Also little difference between a pocket hotel, and an ultra economy apartment.
I doubt that would catch on in the US other than for the novelty aspect.
Considering all the complaints I’ve heard over the years about the high cost of housing it might. Affordable housing seems to be an oxymoron these days even in rural areas.
i always thought something like this would be great for the homeless population. of course not as fancy to keep the cost down (more like the prefab cells that prisons use, minus prison features).
There is the SleepBus.
Define ‘unfortunately’.
I guess you could say that it would make a good home for people who otherwise would have even worse conditions. (under a bridge maybe) But.. if it actually caught on… I could see the rent for it climbing up towards the low end of today’s apartments while anything we would consider an apartment today becomes an extra-high priced luxury item.
Also, it could at least have a real door on it… then again… once your population is high enough to require such a thing… maybe that’s half the point.
Zoning laws prohibits this kind of structure for residential use.
reminds me of the F1 hotels in France. You just get fresh sheets and towels, and maybe breakfast and use the shared bathrooms (which were always very clean) on the hallway. They’re perfect for traveling through France without making reservations. We’d just ask google for the nearest F1 hotel whenever we got tired or it got dark, crashed there and moved on the next morning. They’re all over France, so it’s perfect and really cheap to travel through for months at a time. A few years back we payed €11/night with breakfast. So you could probably live there for ~€300/month, as is apparent these days as they’re now often filled with foreign workers and now likely migrants too. Have some good memories from those long trips through France though, and our stays at these hotels.
The sort of people attracted to ultra cheap rent living space are not the sort of people you want living in/renting any of your property. People tend to be a lot less “low-profile” if they stay somewhere legitimately. And it tends to get worse in low cost living arrangements.
Kind of another way of saying “trailer trash”. Problem is separating the wheat from the chaff, and promoting the wheat. Not easy unless one wants to take on a very hands on approach.
I came close to considering similar things during my college days. I don’t think I was ever any trouble to my landlords or neighbors. I ended up discovering that there were plenty of people advertising for temporary roommates and subletters though so… it never came to that.
This looks like a fire hazard.
i knew a guy who grew weed in one for 2 years without getting caught.
which says a lot about the safety in that place. large power consumption (likely stolen), lots of waste heat and an unmistakable smell that is hard to miss. Either the owners were in on it, or the place was pretty much abandoned.
Already exists.
In Japan or New York…good luck elsewhere
A lot of the homeless are there due to mental illness, so housing would only solve a small part of the problem. An important part, but still small. Also on the subject of “hack” one could live out of a storage container with a similar effect as a storage unit.
Guffaw! I lived for 10 months in even far smaller storage quarters https://twitter.com/VijeMiller/status/743238797450698752 and had numerous projects published (even on HaD) from their. Home is where your laptop is.
I’ve fantasized about buying an insulated refrigerator truck then commuting where it’s cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Saves electricity that way and you’re always comfortable.
RV living for the win. Just ween yourself off of the modern concept that it *must* be 72F, and you’d be amazed at what temperatures you’ll find comfortable.
I remember something not too long ago about a guy who got a job at Google, lived in an old U-Haul truck in the parking lot. Goal was to save enough $ that he could pay off a bunch of debt + have a down payment on a house, vs paying thousands for a studio apartment.
Guy I work with lived in his motorhome in the parking lot when he was in college, security came up to him once and asked if he lived there, he thought great so much for my gravy train, told them he did.. They ended up hiring him as night security, paid him plus he got a tuition break.
Isn’t that one of Google’s goals… employees that never leave.