Me Casa es Techno Casa

“Jarvis, make me a sandwich” is not a reality yet, though there exist a lot of home automation products out there today. Commercial solutions just don’t make the cut for the self-respecting geek and [Matias] took the DIY route with his La CasaC Home Automation project.

[Matias]’s project is one of the most elaborate and large-scale DIY home automation project we have seen in recent years. With over 200 nodes this project took a number of years of planning and execution. The core of the design is the ever popular Raspberry Pi running OpenHAB to ease the pain of customisation and integration with various protocols. To further simplify the ginormous task, the design uses RS485 to communicate between master and slave devices.

Each wall node is managed by a nearby Arduino which in turn talks to a central Arduino Mega. The higher functions such as UI, integration with bought-out hardware such as the solar heater, media center as well as RFID modules etc are taken care of by OpenHAB. Sensor data aggregation, as well as building management, is done centrally though the data is funneled to a separate NAS system which makes sense.

What makes this project awesome is that [Matias] did not integrate a Raspberry Pi into his house, no! He actually integrated his entire house around the system because this build includes the construction of the house as well. Take a look at this Google Photos Gallery to see the photographic progress of the build. That is amazing!

The code and snippets are available on GitHub for your viewing pleasure though that seems the easy part. If this inspired you, then also take a look at the Raspberry Pi Home Automation for the Holidays to give you some ideas for the upcoming season. “Jarvis, make me a coffee” is what we look forward to.