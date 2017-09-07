Knowing What’s Below: Buried Utility Location

We humans have put an awful lot of effort into our infrastructure for the last few centuries, and even more effort into burying most of it. And with good reason — not only are above ground cables and pipes unsightly, they’re also vulnerable to damage from exposure to the elements. Some utilities, like natural gas and sanitary sewer lines, are also dangerous, or at least perceived to be so, and so end up buried. Out of sight, out of mind.
But humans love to dig, too, and it seems like no sooner is a paving project completed than some joker with a jackhammer is out there wrecking the pristine roadway. Before the construction starts, though, cryptic markings will appear on the pavement courtesy of your local buried utility locating service, who apply their rainbow markings to the ground so that nothing bad happens to the often fragile infrastructure below our feet.
Call Before You Dig
By law, every public utility company in the United States must participate in a “one-call locator service.” The Federal Communications Commission established 811 as the phone number to access the once-call system, which allows excavators to request location and marking of buried services. Location services are paid for by the utility companies, so there’s no direct charge to the customer.
Anyone doing any sort of excavation is required to call (or now, submit a request online) to schedule a location service to mark the intended work area. This applies to any digging — while the damage a backhoe with 40,000 pounds of breakout force can do to a gas main can be catastrophic, a homeowner with a posthole digger for that new mailbox can be just as dangerous. If you’re going more than 15″ deep, you need to call, because if you cause any damage to underground services, you’re on the hook for it. If you live, of course.
Beep, Beep, Beep
Once a ticket is entered, a location technician will usually come mark the job site within a couple of days. The caller is required to mark the general location with white spray paint. The tech isn’t coming in blind — he or she will have maps that indicate rough locations for the major utility lines. But the world beneath our feet is surprisingly dynamic, and coupled with the possibility of there being facilities that were never recorded properly, that makes physical verification of line locations a big part of the tech’s job.
Location techs have a wide range of tools to locate that which can’t be seen. Given that most underground facilities have some kind of metallic component — older water and sewer lines, natural gas pipes, and the copper wire in electrical or telecom cables — electromagnetic tools get the bulk of the work done.
Detectors can be active or passive. Passive methods are usually used to locate facilities that already have an AC signal on them, like power lines or telecom cables. These can be trickier since the signal strength depends a lot on what’s going on in the circuit. Passive methods can also include magnetometry to detect weak magnetic fields generated by utility lines, and even ground penetrating radar to probe beneath the surface and build an image of the buried structures.
Active detection applies a current to an above-ground section of a utility line, like a water or gas meter. An AC signal is applied to the line by the transmitter, which turns it into an antenna. Utility companies sometimes even lay copper wire alongside plastic lines as an aid to active detection. Handheld receivers with highly directional antennas are swept over the ground to pick up the signal, allowing the tech to mark the location. Sometimes a transmitter is even threaded into a pipe and a receiver is used to trace the signal as the probe is advanced through the pipe.
The Consequences
So what can happen if you fail to call before digging? Chances are, nothing. But when something happens, you can bet it won’t be good:
So next time you’re trenching for a power line to your shed or even driving a ground rod for a new antenna, make sure you make the call that could just save your life.
[Featured images: Positively Naperville]
16 thoughts on “Knowing What’s Below: Buried Utility Location”
regarding the video – “there’s this big-ass pipe with high-pressure gas in it sticking out of the ground, surely the underground part doesn’t go in the same direction then the top part”… This is a classic example of 0 critical thinking.
More than likely they thought, or someone told them, the gas line was deeper than it is.
Or possibly they used divining rods / witching sticks to ‘find’ the depth. Sadly I’ve seen it done by people in that line of work, thankfully they already had the utilities marked by someone with the right equipment so there was no risk, but it’s still baffling.
I recently used 811’s web site to have them mark utilities so I could dig a trench for a new water supply line for my garage. It was a painless process. I had spent a bit of time worrying about it but in the end it was really easy. 811 acts to engage all of the involved utility companies so that they can come out and mark their lines. It is a neat process. Next article could be on the permitting process and what a permit actually means.
That would be an awesome follow up.
Be certain that you know what the locator service is and is NOT locating. I live in the country. I have water lines from my well to my house & horse barn, electrical lines from the meter location to my house & from the house to the horse barn & well. The locator services only mark the services covered by their utility contracts. The rest of those underground utilities are generally located by the ‘braille’ method – i.e., dig gently until you locate the line and before you fire up the trencher!
The gentle digging part can be a problem if the soil is very packed, even people-powered tools can damage a high-voltage cable or water pipe…
Yes, it sure can. Let me know your alternative . . . .
Find a survey shop that rents out equipment, and ask them for a pipe and cable locator kit. Most of these can detect both electrical and pipes passively. Plastic pipes (hdpe gas & water) are installed with a trace wire for detection. If you know that your water lines are iron and that your electrical lines are in RMC and less than 5 feet, you can get by with a magnetic locator. If you know that they’re extremely shallow (less than the diameter of the coil,) a metal detector will do the job.
There are many private utility location services. I don’t know how expensive they are but it barely takes an hour for them to wheel their lawnmower sized GPR around most properties. Time is obviously dependent on the extent/area of excavation.
The same methods mentioned in the article are also used by them.
I have a project for which I need to dig a hole that I am pretty certain intersects the power line feeding my house.
I find lots of information online about how to call 811. I have done this before and it is not hard. But… then what? They tell you what is where, not how to deal with it. Knowing the electric line is there is my project out of the question? Is it safe to dig up an electric line?
Clearly I can’t use a backhoe or any kind of powered digger. Can I dig around it with a regular shovel? The kind one usually uses their feet for force? If not how about a hand held garden spade? (that would suck). When I expose the wire what will I find? A well protected conduit? Concrete? Just a wire? Just a wire with tough insulation or crappy insulation that is already falling apart? The house was built in 1992. I assume it was a new drop.
Is this no big deal? Or instant death that shouldn’t even be considered?
811 doesn’t seem to answer these kinds of questions. It would be much more useful if they did!
If this is in USA and it’s a new drop from 1992, chances are it was run in “direct burial” underground wire. It’s cheaper and easier than running wire that thick in conduit (most houses in my area at least are provided either 2/0 or 4/0 awg service entrance conductors)……….
This is a question that should be quickly answered by calling your power company or local authority having jurisdiction regarding electrical work — probably your local building department?? Odds are they will just tell you to hire someone who knows what they are doing :D
Here’s the thing about digging it yourself… if it’s live with power, as the service lateral normally always is, then you must contact the power company to disconnect it before digging around it. You’d be foolish to attempt to dig out around a live UNFUSED high amp cable like this, even if it’s just with a tiny shovel or trowel. One little nick in the insulation and you could be toast if conditions are right, and it’s HARD to see what you’re doing when everything is covered in mud.
In my area, the power company will come disconnect your power for times when you have to do work that requires the service lateral to be dead, BUT they won’t reconnect it without a sign off from the county inspector, and he won’t sign off on an inspection unless the work was done by a licensed contractor. YMMV
Where it gets fun is when you have utilities old enough to not be well documented. The pneumatic tubes in many downtown areas (NYC’s Wall Street comes to mind) that were once used for moving paper around are still down there.
Someone proposed buying up the pneumatic tube right of ways and re-using them for fiber a while back.
Turning up anything with an excavator can cause you a bit of a fright if you don’t know what it is.
While not a bad idea, it would require each foot of the tubing to be surveyed for defects and water.
>15″? Where is that written? Not in my state. Call 811 for ANY excavation. Utilities can’t monitor/guarantee/maintaincover over a line once it’s buried. Lots of dangerous utilities are just a few inches deep due to excavation, erosion, etc. Always call 811. It’s free.
Do you call 811 when you’re planting a flower?
Saw a docu about the British underground and they were doing work and came across a problem with a sewage pipe, but it was an Victorian age (or older) one, and although in active use there are no records on most of them it seems.
Makes working in London a bit tricky I imagine, the only way to know is to carefully dig and see.
I wonder if in some other countries they would send robots down the sewers to map it all out. Although they would have to be cleverly designed robots with all the various angles and materials used and the various clogs in the ancient pipes.