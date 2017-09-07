Bringing Back the iPhone7 Headphone Jack

Plenty of people bemoaned Apple’s choice to drop the 1/8″ headphone jack from the iPhone 7. [Scotty Allen] wasn’t happy about it either, but he decided to do something about it: he designed a custom flex circuit and brought the jack back. If you don’t recognize [Scotty], he’s the same guy who built an iPhone 6 from parts obtained in Shenzhen markets. Those same markets were now used to design, and prototype an entirely new circuit.
The iPhone 7 features a barometric vent, which sits exactly where the headphone jack lived in the iPhone 6. The vent helps the barometric pressure sensor obtain an accurate reading while keeping the phone water proof. [Scotty] wasn’t worried about waterproofing, as he was cutting a hole through the case. The vent was out, replaced with a carefully modified headphone jack.
The next step was convincing the phone to play analog signals. For this, [Scotty] used parts from Apple’s own headphone adapter. The hard part was making all of this work and keeping the lightning port available. The key was a digital switch chip. Here’s how the circuit works:
When no headphone is plugged in, data is routed from the iPhone’s main board to the lightning port. When headphones are plugged in, the data lines are switched to the headphone adapter. Unfortunately, this means the phone can’t play music and charge at the same time — that is something for version 2.0.
The real journey in this video is watching [Scotty] work to fit all these parts inside an iPhone case. The design moved from a breadboard to through several iterations of prototype printed circuit boards. The final product is built using a flexible PCB – the amber-colored Kapton and copper sandwiches that can be found in every mobile device these days.
Making everything fit wasn’t easy. Two iPhone screens perished in the process. But ultimately, [Scotty] was successful. He’s open sourced his design so the world can build and improve on it.
Want to read more about the iPhone 7 and headphone jacks? Check out this point and counterpoint. we published on the topic.
6 thoughts on “Bringing Back the iPhone7 Headphone Jack”
I have just seen his video. I thought it will be done in a shitty way. But man. This guy did an amazing job. Just amazing job. Just go ahead and watch it, even if partly.
It’s almost like there was always enough room for a headphone jack, its almost like Apple wanted to sell pricy adapters they know people would loose, its almost like it was timed with the release of the airpods to sell more of them, its almost like Apple cares very little about the customer when money is to be made
Eh, I’m paranoid
Is there any company on this stupid planet that actually cares about the customer at all? I think there are only the ones that don’t care and the others that even care less.
I don’t usually comment but the quality of strange parts videos are amazing and his videos are entertaining. More people should use this format, long videos detailing the failures as well. Gotta say, I like him more than Ben Heck at the moment.
🤦♂️
I can’t keep wondering, though possible wrong, but I find it hard to believe that there’s no analog audio anywhere in the phone. The amp feeding the speaker get its signal from somewhere so there must be a DAC pin for speaker and possible also another one next to it for stereo?