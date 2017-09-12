The bane of math students everywhere is the teacher asking for you to show your work. If you’ve grown up where a computer is a normal part of school work, that might annoy you since a lot of tools just give you an answer. We aren’t suggesting you cheat at homework, but we did notice that Wolfram Alpha now shows more of its work when it solves many common math problems.
Granted, the site has always shown work on some problems. However, a recent update shows more intermediate steps and also covers more kinds of problems in a step-by-step format. There are examples, but be aware that for general use, you do need to upgrade to pro (about $6 a month or less if you are student or teacher).
As an example, consider factoring a simple polynomial. If you click the link you’ll see the answer along with an orange button that says “step-by-step solution.” This leads to a wizard-like screen that shows each step. In some cases, the step starts with a hint so you can try working the problem yourself. Pressing next will show the actual work and let you move to the next step.
We often say that getting the right answer is only part of the value for math. There is at least as much value in developing intuition about physical processes. For example, if a resistor doubles in value, what happens to the gain of the amplifier? Does it double? Halve? Change exponentially? Seeing the steps worked out and the graphs that Wolfram provides can help you visualize things like that.
Wolfram can do a lot of electronic problems. If you want something more specific, try OneSolver. If Google and Alexa are not mathematical enough for you, perhaps you’d be happier with Wolfram.
4 thoughts on “Wolfram Alpha Shows its Work”
A free, if a bit more limited version of this that’s been around for a while is Cymath. https://www.cymath.com/ My students love it.
Another excellent site for this sort of thing: https://www.symbolab.com/solver/step-by-step/
Remember reading ages ago about how people were teaching computers to solve equations like we do. It’s nice to see how far it’s come.
@[Al Williams]
What would be most useful to me and it the math that I suck at is forward / inverse parallel kinematics.
I started a cnc robot with 3 parallel actuators (half inverted arc delta) hoping to get it going with an 8-bit RAMPS board only to discover that I have forgotten most of the math I learnt 40 or more years ago.
I was going to use integer math but when I realized I wasn’t going to achieve that I shelved it thinking I would have to make a custom 32-bit driver board, probably with a STM32.
Serial Cartesian kinematics is expensive and boring but the math is simple. More economical solutions would be serial arc, serial hybrid or parallel.
It would be great to have an article that covers this.