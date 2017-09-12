[William Osman] set out to prove that unlike expensive commercial data logging rigs, he could get the same results for under twenty bucks. He wanted to build a wireless three-axis accelerometer for a race car project, allowing engineers to make modifications to the suspension based on the data collected.
The hardware consists of an Arduino Pro Mini connected to a three-axis accelerometer, and an nRF24L01 wireless module. Power is supplied by the race car’s 12 V, changed to 5 V by a linear regulator with the Pro Mini in turn supplying 3.3 V. The base station consists of an Arduino and another nRF24L01 module plugged into a laptop.
The telemetry system is based on COSMOS, an open-source, realtime datalogging platform put out by Bell Aerospace. COSMOS consists of fifteen separate applications depending on how you want to view and manage your telemetry. You can download [William]’s COSMOS config files and Arduino sketch on Google Docs.
We’ve published a bunch of pieces on telemetry, like this ESP8266 telemetry project, a rocket telemetry rig, and open sourcing satellite telemetry.
[Thanks, Dennis Nestor!]
7 thoughts on “Sub-$20 Arduino-Based Telemetry System”
That’s cool but for some reason I’m far more interested in what that kart is. I feel like this or something very similar may be what’s missing from my garage.
It looks like Formula SAE, an international student design competition.
Seems to be a formula student car. It’s an international engineering competition.
I used to work at one of the electric teams.
Look over here to see, what these cars can do: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmtUJ34GUdc
Looks like a Formula SAE car. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Formula_SAE
It’s a (college) student design/build competition. Mostly engineering students, but others often participate as well.
Not trying to be that guy…..but, I believe it is Ball Aerospace
Who knew a mason jar company had an aerospace division. http://www.ball.com/aerospace/about-ball-aerospace/locations/lanham,-maryland
That looks like that mint tin something other than a Headphone Amp in a Mint Tin nice