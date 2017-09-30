The iPhone 8 was just released last week, and that means some people were standing in line in front of an Apple store for hours waiting to get their hands on the latest and greatest glowing rectangle. [Patrick Adair] had a better idea: he would stand in front of an Apple store for four hours, then do something productive with his new smartphone. With the help of a waterjet, some resin, a lathe, and some very fine grades of sandpaper, he created the Apple Ring.
Setting aside the whole process of actually acquiring an iPhone 8 on launch day, the process of turning an iPhone into a ring is more or less what you would expect. First, the iPhone was cut into ring-shaped pieces on a waterjet cutter. Special care was taken to avoid the battery, and in the end [Patrick] was able to get a nice chunk ‘o phone that included the camera lens.
This ring piece was then embedded in clear resin. For this, [Patrick] used Alumilite epoxy, a pressure pot, and a toaster oven to cure the resin. Once the phone parts were firmly encased for the rest of eternity, the ring blank moved over to the lathe. The center of the ring was bored out, and the process of sanding, polishing and gluing in all the tiny parts that fell out during the process commenced. The end result actually looks pretty great, and even though it’s probably a little too bulky, it is a remarkable demonstration of the craft of turning.
You can check out [Patrick]’s video below, along with a video from the Waterjet Channel showing the deconstruction of a glowing rectangle.
Thanks [Morris] for the tip!
15 thoughts on “Enresoning An iPhone 8 Ring”
Does it still work?
Yep. It’s still a status symbol and evidence of conspicuous consumerism.
In addition, it also continually gives the wearer a transdermal dose of Bisphenol A whenever it is worn. A theoretical upgrade would be to at least use dental grade epoxy but let’s be honest. This isn’t really a well engineered build so much as a “look at me and click here so we can get some advertising revenue because we did something WILD AND TOTALLY CRAZY with the LATEST APPLE BRANDED PHONE*. Although that’s also sort of the point of this post to begin with.
At any rate, here is a great resource on resin casting, if you are so inclined to repeat this build.
http://lcamtuf.coredump.cx/gcnc/ch4/
If you have to explain to everyone what it is, is it still a status symbol ?
Surely it’d be easier to just get a T-shirt printed up with “I’m an attention whoring twat”
I very cynically suspect that they did not actually is an iPhone eight. It would be very easy to substitute the phone that actually got processed with an iPhone one or suchlike and keep the iPhone eight for something more useful.
Even moreso than before…
Honestly I’m not the biggest fan of Apple,but waiting in line to get the “latest and greatest” just to do something like this is even more . . . I’m not sure what to call it. You could do exactly the same with an older iphone that had already died in some way and you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference in the end product.
[Patrick Adair] just wanted attention, and he succeed in getting it.
And this is different from the people who waited in the line because …. ?
I will admit, not a fan of Apple and them “inventing the future” few years after everyone else, but cutting a ring of working hardware, I find it offensive.
Will wait and see, apparently some iPhone 8’s have been swelling and popping the screen because of the battery. Will Apple be the new Samsung?
Exactly right. I’m a big iPhone fan but wouldn’t buy the latest release until user tested. Recently upgraded to iPhone 7 with major rx/tx improvement compared to iPhone 5, which did actually pop its screen due to slow battery ‘explosion’. Easy enough to diy repair though. Looking forward to the iPhone 9 as odd numbers are my ‘thing’.
We will likely never see a 9 in the series, considering they already brought out 10 (“X”). Apple is not a company known for moving backwards in marketing.
Also, it keeps up a trend with Microsoft skipping 9; I’m curious to see if Samsung does the same and we get the S10 next year.
“some people were standing in line in front of an Apple store for hours waiting to get their hands on the latest and greatest glowing rectangle”
I hope it comes with a free punch in the face.
Or therapy; lots of it.
“Enresoning”…? Pardon me for playing the part of the annoying ***hole who comments on blogs about spelling and grammar and punctuation and whatnot — but I really don’t think that’s a word.
I’ll go away now.
Enresining.
Neologism/portmanteau tip: keep the root word(s) intact or people will wonder what “soning” might be, and why one would do it over.
More entertaining than watching someone just queue for for a thousand dollar phone. I guess haters gotta hate, but the project is interesting regardless of the raw material.
And looks like he sold the holey jesus phone for USD 420. Lol.