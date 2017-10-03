Over-Engineered Mailbox Flag machined using Under-Engineered Mini-Lathe

[Tim Nummy] used his cheap, Chinese, bench mini-lathe to make a non-terrible mailbox flag holder (YouTube video, embedded below). Tim posts videos on his channel about garage hobby projects, many of which are built using his mini-lathe, often based on suggestions from his followers. One such suggestion was to do something about his terrible mailbox flag – we’re guessing he receives a lot of old-school fan mail.
He starts off by planning the build around 1 ¼ inch aluminum bar stock, a 688 bearing, three neodymium magnets and some screws. The rest of it is a “think and plan as you go along” project, but essentially, the new holder is in three pieces. An inner piece goes inside the mail box and holds the assembly to the mail box. The middle piece holds the two magnets which act as end-stops or limits for the flags raised and lowered positions. The final, outer piece holds the flag itself, and the bearing which allows it to rotate freely.
This part also has the third magnet embedded in it to work with the other two magnets for the limits. The use of magnets is cool, but a ball catch with two detents would have worked just as well. It’s a great simple project to follow for those who want to wet their feet on lathe work. [Tim] has also posted links to all of the tools and equipment seen in the video, so check that out if anything catches your fancy.
But workshop veterans will almost certainly cringe at several places along the video. The main one that caught our eye is obviously the shaky lathe itself. It could do with a heavier workbench, proper leveling, foundation bolts or anti-vibration mounts. And from the looks of it, the tail stock isn’t any rock steady too. Although the lathe is variable speed, the chuck rpm is set too high for aluminum, and the lack of cutting fluid makes it even more troublesome. Using oil, or even some cutting fluid, while tapping would have been wise too.
We’re not sure if it’s the shaky foundation or poor feed control, but the step cut for mounting the bearing is over-sized by a whole lot more and requires a big goop of retaining compound to glue the bearing in place. But the end result works quite well, including the magnetic catches – a complex solution for a simple problem.
We’re sure our keen-eyed readers will likely spot some more issues in [Tim]’s methods, so go at it in the comments below, but please make sure to rein in the snark and keep your feedback positive.
5 thoughts on “Over-Engineered Mailbox Flag machined using Under-Engineered Mini-Lathe”
Neodymium magnet outdoors?
Not the best plan.
The lathe speed for aluminum is not necessarily too high. The stock is 1.25″ in diameter, so 1740 rpm is only about 570 surface feet per minute. Commercial machining is done at significantly higher rates than this. For example, https://www.mmsonline.com/articles/start-with-the-right-speeds-and-feeds states “For example, aluminum is cut at 2,000 to 3,000 sfm”.
Aluminum is routinely cut without cutting fluid as well. Sandvik-Coromant, a huge manufacturer of inserts ( https://www.sandvik.coromant.com/en-us/knowledge/general_turning/how-to-achieve-good-component-quality/turning-in-different-materials/aluminum-turning ) states “Coolant in aluminum machining is mostly used for chip evacuation”.
If the material was steel, the comments would be completely correct.
Even with steel you dont need coolant with carbide. At the shops I worked at they usually ran all the steel forgings dry. Coolant can actually cause micro fractures in the carbide which kills it faster than running dry.
Ahh, You dont know much about machining, do you?
Actually those little 7×12 lathes are not bad and they are on rubber feet so they will move around a bit. You dont need to bother leveling a lathe like this. Leveling is for large lathes that sit on the ground, leveling brings the bed back to the same position it was when the machine was scraped into position. And some lathes like my Monarch 10ee do not need to be leveled at all since their base is so massive it does not move.
Cutting speed, he was running 1400RPM on aluminum which works out to be 459SFM. He was using carbide for turning which likes to be around 2800SFM so he was actually going way too slow, even for HSS bits like the parting tool he was using.
You dont need cutting fluid for most turning, especially turning aluminum with carbide. The only time he really could have used it is tapping the hole. I have a coolant pump on my lathe, I have not turned it on in years.
The tailstock was moving around because they have a short prismatic way and they move a bit when they lock into place and then are pretty solid.
The bearing was a loose fit because he screwed up and bored it too big. It was because of his technique, not because of the lathe.
“Rein in the snark!” Sounds like a good bumper sticker — or a good mission statement for the week.
Yeah, if I had that lathe and it was jumping around like that, I would probably be thinking of a way to bolt it down, but the experts have already chimed in that it is all fine and just as it should be, so what do I know. My Atlas sits nice and still and I like it that way.
Pretty cool project. Makes me want to fix my mailbox that doesn’t actually need fixing.