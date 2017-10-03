Homemade Electric Quad Bike

[Rasel] likes to make things himself, and his latest project is a homemade electric quad bike. It’s an impressive build, including two 1 kW motors and a tilting turning system that makes it more maneuverable than most quad bikes. It has big, wide tires, a raised battery and longitudinal arms that mean it can climb over obstacles. That all makes it great for off-road use, and it’s just 60 cm (just under 24 inches) wide, which is much smaller than most quad bikes. It also has a top speed of 35 km/h, which would make it somewhat illegal to use on the public roads in many places. As someone who can’t ride a two-wheel bike because of a lousy sense of balance, I’d love to build something like this, but [Rasel] hasn’t yet released his plans. Has anyone got plans for something similar?

2 thoughts on “Homemade Electric Quad Bike

  2. Whadya mean you can’t ride a bike because of a lack of balance. This is totally a bootstrapping problem. Get the thing moving and the gyro forces stabilize everything — at least that is how it seems to me.

    Quad bike? I would just call it a quad. It ain’t a bike no more once you got more than 2 wheels. 3 is a tricycle and 4 is a quad. Anyway people call the gas run things quads around here. I just call them vehicles. The only thing bicycle like is the handlebars. So this would be an electric quad, eh? What about the firmware?

