If you have ever had to assemble a batch of electronic kits, you will know the tedious nature of cutting the tape containing your components. It’s easy enough to count four or five surface-mount resistors and snip them off with a pair of scissors once or twice, but when you are faced with repeating the task a hundred or more times, its allure begins to pale.
[Overflo] faced just such a problem when assembling hundreds of kits for a workshop at the upcoming 34C3 event in Germany. The solution? A tape-cutting robot, of course! (YouTube video, embedded below.)
At the heart of the machine is a pair of scissors operated by a stepper motor, snipping away at the component tape fed by another stepper. An infra-red light barrier sensor counts sprocket holes, and the whole is under the control of an Arduino Pro Mini. An especially clever trick is that the strip passes over a marker pen, allowing different components in a kit to be identified by a color code.
This isn’t the first such approach to this problem we’ve encountered, here’s one that cuts component tape with a laser.
Thanks [Nils Hitze] for the tip.
4 thoughts on “Tape Cutting Bot Trims the Tedium”
Quite similar in concept to https://hackaday.com/2016/10/19/scissors-make-great-automatic-cable-cutters/ although the scissor actuation differs.
That machine plays quite a repetitive bass line!
Heh yah, Pawel should add it to the Floppotron for a richer bass.
I love it. As simple as it needs to be, robust and effective.