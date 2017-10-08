The Personal Guardian is a wearable tracking and monitoring device intended to help vulnerable people. The project goal is to allow these patients as much independence and activity as possible without a caregiver needing to be present. Wearing a sensor package might allow a memory care patient (for instance) greater freedom to wander.
The device consists of an Arduino 101 development board with a GSM shield that it uses to send SMS messages to the caregiver — for instance, if the accelerometer shows the patient fell over, or moved beyond certain GPS coordinates. Furthermore, the care-giver can monitor the device to determine the device’s status, and sees the patient’s heart rate thanks to a BLE sensor strap.
The patient can also press a panic button or toggle through a series pre-set SMS messages. In terms of complexity, the project’s creator [Ray Lynch] intended the interface to be simpler than a smart phone.
3 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: Personal Guardian Keeps an Eye Out”
The prototype looks to be a little on the bulky side, but a good first start.
I guess the next step now is to port the code to a smaller and more readily available dev board. If they’ve done the job right, it won’t matter that it was originally coded for the Intel Curie as the Arduino HAL should allow it to move across to something ARM or AVR based fairly easily.
Assume the proximity function of Bluetooth is being used, and of course GPS doesn’t work indoors, although WiFi might work in a pinch.