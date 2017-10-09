When did you last buy a mouse? Did it have a little adapter in the box? There was a time when if you bought a USB mouse, in the box was also an adapter to allow it to be used with the older PS/2 interface. And if you were to go back a few more years into the past, you’d have found when you bought a mouse with a PS/2 connector fitted, it may well have come with an adapter for a 9-pin RS232 serial port. Those mice from a decade or more ago would have contained the software to recognise the interface into which they were plugged, and emulate it accordingly. It is unlikely then that you could take a modern USB-only device and an unholy chain of USB-to-PS/2-to-serial adapters, and have it work as a serial mouse. Want to run Windows 3.1 on a 386DX? You need a serial mouse.
Happily, [matze525] has come along with a solution for those of you with a need to drive an ancient PC with a serial mouse. He’s created a PS/2 to RS232 mouse converter, and it takes the form of a little PCB with an AT90S2313P microcontroller to do the translation and an RS232 level converter chip.
It might sound like a rather unexpected device to produce, but we can see it fills an important niche. In the early 1990s mice were not the reliable optical devices we have today, instead they had nasty mechanical connections inside, or if you were extremely lucky, optical encoder wheels. The supply of still-reliable RS232 mice must therefore be dwindling, and if you have a Windows 3.1 PC to keep alive then we can see the ability to use a more modern pointing device has a lot going for it.
If you have one of those machines from that era that came with proprietary interfaces, maybe you can make use of a USB to quadrature converter.
18 thoughts on “A Converter You Won’t Have: PS/2 Mouse To Serial Mouse”
“if you were extremely lucky, optical encoder wheels”
I have never seen even an old mouse without encoders. And I took a lot apart in my day to clean them out.
Author might be referring to the surreality that is the DEC hockeypuck mouse
And while I’m talking about weird ways of getting data into the mouse, I feel like I need to point out the mice for the Sun workstations that moved the optical encoders into the mousepad, and had just a pair of quadrature reflectance sensors in the movable part.
They also sold them for Macs as well. I understand they were really good for the time.
Keytronic mouse. Bad mofo. Loved mine. I even scavved the junk for others and ordered three button packs for them.
If you find a decstation 3000 keyboard/mouse adapter, I need one badly.
But even those have encoders in them.
> And if you were to go back a few more years into the past, you’d have found when you bought a mouse with a PS/2 connector fitted, it may well have come with an adapter for a 9-pin RS232 serial port.
But then you say…
> It might sound like a rather unexpected device to produce
PS/2 to Serial were prevalent and available everywhere, you even point that out. So why would this be a converter we don’t have?
seconded, i had lots of them laying around since i went through mouses pretty fast. Still have some, so ..
Im guessing if the mouse does not support the adapter. The adapters are passive, they rely on the uC in the mouse to detect if it is on a PS2 or serial connection. If it is a newer PS2 mouse that does not support it then you might need something. Though at that point I would probably just use a Teensy with USB bus master to convert to serial instead of relying on a almost as obsolete PS2 mouse.
The 9 pin _adapter_ was just for the electrical connection to the serial port. The mouse itself had the dual PS2 / Serial protocol built in. New USB mice likely won’t have PS2 or serial.
This _converter_ allows a PS2 protocol mouse to talk to system expecting a serial mouse.
Modern corded USB mice often do still support PS/2, even if they have no reason to, because it’s literally no effort to not delete the code.
But I’ve never heard of one that could switch between all three of USB, PS/2, or any of the various serial protocols.
We have at least four of them rattling around our ‘weird parts bin’ at work, they were very common. In the same bin as the 9-25pin serial converters…it’s like HAD doesn’t acknowledge that time existed before about 2005 or so….
I have one of these… I also have a bag of USB-to-PS/2 mouse adapters and ATPS/2 keyboard adapters. Mostly the second… I’d love to get rid of about 90% of it. Any takers?
…I didn’t think so. Oh well. (Seriously, if you want one or five or ten, and you’re in the US — or are willing and able to pay overseas postage — hit me up on the [dot]IO side with a PM. I have the same username there.)
I have a box of both PS/2 and Serial Mice. Some of the PS/2 mice are even optical! I also have a few of those weird Apple mice
i’ll leave this here, https://www.geek.com/chips/a-parallel-port-to-usb-conversion-you-wont-believe-1276689/
If I look hard enough I still have my first mouse. A Microsoft serial mouse with two green buttons and a DB25 connector. A none of those wimpy optical or rubber balls. Solid steel nothing less.
Pre Windows 3. It came a package deal with MS Word.
Did this with a keyboard. Had an old mechanical keyboard that I loved and used for years. Had the “unholy chain” of 5 pin to PS/2 to USB adapters.
It worked.