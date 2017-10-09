While wind energy is rapidly increasing its market share across the world, wind turbines are not able to be constructed everywhere that they might be needed. A perfect example of this is Japan, where a traditional wind turbine would get damaged by typhoons. After the Fukushima disaster, though, one Japanese engineer committed himself to building a turbine specifically for Japan that can operate just fine within hurricane-force winds. (YouTube, embedded below.)
The “typhoon turbine” as it is known works via the Magnus effect, where a spinning object directs air around it faster on one side than on the other. This turbine uses three Magnus effect-driven cylinders with a blade on each one, which allows the turbine to harvest energy no matter how high the wind speeds are. The problem with hurricanes and typhoons isn’t just the wind, but also what the wind blows around. While there is no mention of its impact resistance it certainly looks like it has been built as robustly as possible.
Hopefully this turbine is able to catch on in Japan so they can reduce their reliance on other types of energy. Wind energy has been getting incredibly popular lately, including among hikers who carry a portable wind generator, and even among people with just a few pieces of scrap material.
11 thoughts on “Typhoon-proof Wind Turbine”
“Hopefully this turbine is able to catch on in Japan so they can reduce their reliance on other types of energy.”
Kind of a funny thing to wish for, hurricane and typhoon winds.
Having power harvesting infrastructure that can survive such storm events isn’t so silly though. Hopefully it’s efficient enough to work well in non-typhoons.
I did some back of envelope figuring on one of these the other year, and it was basically going to need 30mph winds most of the time to be worth it, otherwise you were spinning it for nothing, or had to drive the magnus rotors to insane speed to get anything. That was for suburban backyard scale though, think the numbers look better as they get bigger.
The grid can’t store it though. If the infrastructure is compromised all the energy will go to waste. Maybe some storage can be figured out but they’re not common now.
True…
There’s probably a trap there where net hydrocarbon emissions go up for a given imbalance of politically mandated solar and wind that the engineering calculations don’t support. Like northern countries that might have light breeze, severe cold and heavy snow combined for a week or two at a time, no solar, not enough wind, and natural gas fired plants running flat out, hydroelectric performance inhibited by icing, and there starts being rolling blackouts, so population in general heads down to home depot to get a generator… then several thousand fumey generators running (emissions not as tight as for vehicles.) Even if some amazing storage tech is brought into the equation, the people holding the purse strings will probably think a few days reserve is enough, and every 3-5 years it won’t be..
Some wave powered generators are able to go into “safe mode” for when the sea gets stormy. Is it possible to design a turbine that can transition between states in a similar fashion (and do so economically?)
Yes you can have feathering blades, or other systems. Typically though, you want to capture energy from large area per device, so you build it big, then even feathered blades have huge leverage forces going on at the hub in 220mph wind. So really what this points to is that we should build shit smaller. If that was scaled up to commercial wind farm size it would probably blow over or apart just as easy.