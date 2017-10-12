Untether from Your Location With A VPN

By now, most of us know the perks of using a VPN: they make private one’s online activity (at least from your ISP’s point of view, probably), and they can also make it appear as if you are in a different locale than you physically are. This is especially important for trying to watch events such as the Olympics which might air different things at different times in different countries. It’s also starting to be an issue with services like Netflix which allow content in some areas but not others.
While VPNs can help solve this problem, it can be tedious to set them up for specific purposes like this if you have to do it often. Luckily, [clashtherage] has created a router with a Raspberry Pi that takes care of all of the complicated VPN routing automatically. In much the same way that another RPi router we’ve seen eliminates ads from all of your internet traffic, this one takes all of your traffic and sends it to a locale of your choosing. (In theory one could use both at the same time.)
Obviously this creates issues for Netflix as a company, and indeed a number of services (like craigslist, for example) are starting to block access to their sites if they detect that a VPN is being used. Of course, this only leads to an arms race of VPNs being blocked, and them finding ways around the obstacles, and on and on. If only IPv6 was finally implemented, we might have a solution for all of these issues.
> Of course, this only leads to an arms race of VPNs being blocked, and them finding ways around the obstacles, and on and on.
“Internet” sees DRM as a damage and routes around it.
The physical version is like seeing a sinkhole open up next to you… You step back a fair bit and walk around/away from the sinkhole as quickly as possible… DRM is just a bunch of internet virtual volcanoes and sinkholes… They simply need to be walked around and sometimes they catch a few people out.
How many people are going to follow those instructions blindly without checking they’re not sending all there passwords and credentials through a VPN that’s going to harvest them.
As it happens it’s going through vpngate.net
But I could be bothered to look at the supplied python script ando read that.
But who knows how legit the final VPN you are going to connect to is going to be?
User beware before doing something like this.
Shouldn’t you mention this in the hackaday article.
If you are in a really bad location they can just serve you a bad version of ‘http://www.vpngate.net/api/iphone/’, then you are open to security holes in openvpn config parsing and can possibly execute random commands as Root.
“If only IPv6 was finally implemented, we might have a solution for all of these issues.”
That sentence seems rather important, but you do not explain it at all.
How can IPv6 fix intellectual property issues?
Or do you mean it just makes harder to detect VPN?
Basically, it can’t.
Not sure why the author thinks it’d help.
It’s just a rather poor attempt at a Benchoff :)
I don’t necessary trust companies that use cloudfront.
Dan has the right idea here. Plenty of fantastic VPN server applications out there and plenty of places to install them. I’ve done this for years with a ton of success. Heck, depending on what you’re doing – you might even get away with running one out of your house.
How will IPv6 make this easier ? Will it magically make the whole licensing mess around audio/video go away ?
It will not. IPv6 is only a solution to NAT.
A slight slip of the mind there. It’s been several years since those ‘involved’ in the ‘mess’ finally admitted that IPv6 won’t eliminate the need for NAT even for ‘domestic’ users.
Plenty of ISP that offer IPv6 giver customers 256 IP’s or some such, that should certainly alleviate the need for using local IP’s in certain cases.
Problem is that there are plenty of cases where you don’t want a network using a public IP, especially in this day and age.
This message was either sent by me or some entity that hacked me, who knows ;/