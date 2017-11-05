Rumors have been circulating this last weekend of the largest semiconductor acquisition ever. Broadcom might buy Qualcomm for the princely sum of one hundred Billion dollars.
You will most likely be familiar with both Qualcomm and Broadcom for their wireless and cellphone chipsets. As far as the Maker community is concerned, Broadcom makes the chipset for the Raspberry Pi, but in the context of a two hundred Billion dollar company, a ‘maker’ focused Linux dev board is the equivalent of a rounding error on a balance sheet.
This news comes a little more than a year after the announcement that Qualcomm is snatching up NXP, and two years after the news of NXP is merging with Freescale. The industry is in a state of consolidation.
This proposed deal follows several other semiconductor mergers and acquisitions including NXP and Freescale, Intel and Altera, Avago and Broadcom, On Semiconductor and Fairchild, and the one we’re most befuddled with, Atmel and Microchip. Why are these companies merging? Because they’re sitting on mountains of cash. All of these mergers with the exception of Avago and Broadcom, have been for single-digit Billions of dollars. The merger of Broadcom and Qualcomm — if it happens — will be the largest merger of two semiconductor companies ever. That’s easy to do when both Broadcom and Qualcomm are on the top ten list of largest semiconductor companies, but it is evidence enough that the mergers and acquisitions in the industry are not slowing down.
Mergers and Acquisitions: Broadcom, Qualcomm, and One Hundred Billion Dollars
Hurry up and just create The Corporation Inc. — it’s inevitable sooner or later.
e-corp :)
I refer you to a) the pending tax ‘fix’ b) the emoliated T, AT&T vs Concepcion, d) the unending extension of copyright and practical removal of public domain, and e) the Citizens United decision. It is here. In the present economic state, individual citizens have no rights to due process when in a dispute with a deep pocket corporation.
“Linear Technology is now part of Analog Device” too. Btw how does that related us, customers. Hope chips will be cheaper and more integrated.
And less documented/maker friendly. I still remember when Intel sold XScale line to Marvell. End result – all datasheets that were freely available turned into “NDA only”. In the end, as there was a stash of those datasheets floating over the net, Marvell declared that “those are unofficial, use at your own risk”. Or something like that, if my memory serves me right.
Currently Analog Devices and Xilinx are two very good companies when it comes to open documentation, software support, and Linux friendliness. Hopefully they don’t get snatched up by larger companies and made closed off to the general public. Qualcomm RF chipsets are nearly impossible to use or obtain for small business and makers.
Yay. More datasheets behind NDA’s and just hidden. Not buying 10million units?, no datasheet for you!
Qualcomm is known for aggressively getting datasheets of it’s devices removed from the net.
So I can start counting time to when I can cross of NXP/Freescale LDMOS devices off my list of parts to use.
Let alone their MCU’s.
Hope not… Freescale chips are actually quite decent to use (even if they have a habit of hacking their support into years-old kernel trees).
So we need an underground network for sharing NDA’ed PDF.
I wonder if the ‘darknet’ already has such resources, if not it’s about time they did.
wenku.baidu.com has a lot of “escaped” documents
Like Broadcom is much better! I for one welcome our all-knowing no-sharing overlords.
Now that the patent wars have achieved their goal — blocking all newcomers from becoming actual players in the field — the easiest way to maximize profits is reducing competition, so that clients have no options but to pay more for less.
If you expect any of this to lower the prices or bring customer benefits, you’re so out of touch with reality that I have no options but to recommend either a custodian, or heavy medication and therapy.
If you are an Owner, all this is good news, of course: just money coming to money.
Yay! More consolidation – less innovation!
Except maybe for money making schemes…
The consolidation reduces the need for innovation in money making schemes.
Make mergers great again!