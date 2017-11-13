Drone License Plates: An Idea That Won’t Stave Off the Inevitable

As more and more drones hit the skies, we are beginning to encounter a modest number of problems that promise to balloon if ignored. 825,000 drones above a quarter-kilo in weight were sold in the U.S. in 2016. The question has become, how do we control all these drones?
Right now security and municipal officials are struggling with the question: what to do if there’s a drone in the sky that’s not supposed to be there? This is not just hypothetical. For instance, in the west, firefighting planes have turned away from a forest fire because some idiot with a DJI taking was Instagram shots of the fire. The reason given is that pilots cannot detect those drones by any other means than through eyesight, and that is not terribly likely given the small size of the drones. A person flying a firefighting plane probably doesn’t want to see a propeller deal with a drone, though the actual chance of a drone knocking a real plane out of the sky is quite low.
DJI implemented its GEO geofencing system in 2015, meaning the drones would refuse to fly within military bases, airports, and other sensitive locations. It even updates them on the fly (tee-hee!) with temporary flight restrictions based on local situations. In some types of secured locations, authorized representatives could sign in with their DJI account to bypass the security measures and launch.
Nevertheless, it’s the sort of corporate responsibility that sounds a lot like selling products and protecting the company from litigation and doesn’t really solve any problems.
Most of the time security personnel have no way of even noticing drones, let alone stopping them in some way. You don’t have to imagine drone traffic jams, UAV swarms, or quads with cameras stealing Bon Iver shows, because our friendly local science fiction authors have visualized it for you. But the question remains: what is the solution?
Register It
Government lawmaking in general and the Federal Aviation Administration in particular are, shall we say, a good decade behind the technology. One can’t really blame them. For years, no one needed any special rules for flying a RC helicopter in their backyard. Welcome to the future!
Then it came to someone: drone license plates. In late 2015 the FAA announced that any drones weighing more than half a kilo (0.55 lbs to be exact) and operating in the U.S. be registered with the FAA and must have a registration number printed on them.
This makes a certain amount of sense. Small airplanes have to have an ID number on them so a person with binoculars can read the number off the aircraft and look it up on a database. So why should a drone be any different? That said, the license plate has run into problems. Lawsuits, of course, not to mention a not-enthusiastic participation level: In 2016 there were 850,000 drones sold above the 500 g size, with only 616,000 total drones registered — including applicable craft not purchased that year.
What’s more, the information obtained by the registry didn’t get used in any legal proceedings the first year. Why? Maybe because depends on someone being able to read a number written on a drone hundreds of feet in the air.
The AeroScope Receivers
Recently the FAA called together a study group of drone industry representatives and government officials to try to come up with a scheme for some sort of “license plate” so that unwelcome drones could be identified. According to reports, the group was unable to agree on a solution.
DJI, the #1 drone manufacturer, took the initiative to create a mobile identification system called AeroScope. Their proposal involves piggybacking an identification signal on a channel of the normal control frequency. This ID transmission could include anything from just the drone registry serial number all the way up to the drone’s GPS coordinates, altitude, speed, takeoff location, operator location, as well as an identifier such as a registration or serial number. Voluntarily, according to DJI, this could also include the operator’s address.
AeroScope receivers, which would naturally be manufactured by DJI, could detect those signals and display the relevant information for law enforcement. The technology would be coupled with the U.S. government drone registry, so cops could look you up to find your address. For non DJI drones, an add-on RF module could be purchased, and it would transmit the same info.
This Plan, It’s Gonna Suck
If AeroScope is implemented, some cop or technician will sit at a laptop and move a directional antenna to point at an errant drone. When the transponder signal is received, he or she looks up the serial number on the governmental drone registry and sends the ninja team to that location.
I see some problems right off the bat. Are we going to have anti-drone teams with AeroScopes and shotguns? Any non-automated solution that relies on a person looking at a screen seems doomed. How many people would it take to secure an airport, let alone a gigantic forest fire?
Another problem with the AeroScope is that it relies too much on the honesty of the drone operator and assumes that the technology will help rather than hinder the operation. Hackers already defeated DJI’s geofencing feature, which prevented operators from flying their drones into secured areas. We have to assume the same would happen with the AeroScope. Spoofing could be a problem. You could play a fine prank on a “friend” by flying a drone onto a military base, transmitting the incorrect codes.
Nevermind the difficulty in getting drone owners to voluntarily participate, or that the plan would be impractical from an enforcement perspective. The fact remains that full-sized airplanes can be tracked by radar and are really big and expensive. Drones are much more elusive than that. DJI’s idea is not a good solution, but rather a dodge to give the industry some breathing room.
Get Ready for the Future
I believe the future of drone control will be much more draconian. First of all, it will be automated. No solution will work if relies on a cop with a laptop and an antenna, because that solution is very expensive and probably not agile enough to intercept much of anything. The system will have to work even when no person is operating it.
The future that DJI is trying to stave off is one where every aircraft must be part of a network to be allowed to fly. Manufacturers will be asked to build in much more stringent control systems to increase their perceived safety. For instance, drones might someday be required to have parachute systems if operated over a populated area. Of course, all of these laws only apply if the person in question is both law abiding and technically incompetent. Crime will always be a thing, and let’s face it, a drone is just some motors, a control system, and a battery. You don’t need DJI’s help to make one, and the government has no way to stop you.
Share some comments with your ideas on how to control a problem that only barely exists now, but probably will.
Generally, legislators only persist unpopular legislation in order to please sponsors.
Such licensing rules create a synthetic monopoly for companies like amazon drone delivery services, and rule-exempt CNN/Fox media publishers.
Thus, you don’t get a quad-rotor if you are showing rivers of pig blood in illegal chemical waste dumping, or citizens getting shot with tear-gas canisters at protests.
Most responsible RC fliers already put their phone number on the model so people will return it if lost.
However, we saw how the media influenced copyright law, and I assume the same despotic racketeers are well entrenched politically.
The idea would be that manned aircraft would be able to avoid these UASs without assistance from another entity (ex ATC). Until the UAS carries ADS-B, and make that mandatory, there will need to be another system on the manned aircraft. The delay from ATC relaying a UAS position to a pilot, will be too slow, and won’t prevent accidents.
It is going to fail in so many ways.
Not all the UASs built by DJI.
big planes have no way to avoid small planes appart from air space control. The transponders gliders use are not monitored by big Boeing planes. One of the issue is distance, you need to detect them from very far to have the time to avoid them but a drone/small glider can’t emit too much power because of battery size.
One big issue is that small planes tend to violate the ceiling limit, and go lower than allowed to take pictures, and that’s where drone collision are possible. Bigger planes don’t really have a problem with drones because they are already designed to strike birds. There will probably be a space reserved for drones in the future, 500ft above ground where plane can’t fly if they are not landing.
This is one of those problems that isn’t really a problem at all statistics-wise, but because of the wealth of buzzwords and the potential spectacle everyone’s suddenly so worried. More people will die slipping on turds in the bathroom, but we’re not going to birth some regulatory monstrosity out of fear of that because nobody cares. Same deal with the hyped-up horror of the fact that self-driving cars might someday have to decide to kill somebody. Who cares if their existence statistically saves millions, what about that one almost mythical fear that sells a bunch of clicks and newspapers?
Birds also cause these problems with planes. Birds are self-replicating and are always going to be more numerous than drones. Yet we somehow survive. Nobody’s losing their minds about birds, there’s no buzz in that.
They’re going to ruin drones with regulations without any incident terrible enough to warrant it. Everyone wants to live in a risk-free universe, but that will never, ever happen. In the meantime we will concentrate obsessively on the thin vapors of extremely rare risks while ignoring ubiquitous risks because they are mundane. That is how people work. I’ll be building my own drones and trying to sneak around the regulatory busybodies. Can’t we have just one wild west in aviation?
Don’t you know, the federal, state and local governments are just ITCHING to get a new source of revenue from registration, taxes, licensing from quadcopter users?
Yeah man, it is sick! Such a non-issue. If someone wanted to do something nefarious with RC equipment, it would have happened a long time ago, and there is nothing really that could be done to stop it. Also, they would probably wouldn’t use a quad but favor a more efficient wing.
Strap a gun to your drone and it will be untouchable by regulation in the US.
Wrong. Strapping a gun to your drone makes it an unregistered automatic weapon. Big felony time.
Perhaps some problems are not really meant to be solved but rather learned to live with.
New technology allows people to do cool things. New technology can also be abused. That’s life and little “drones” are hardly the worst technology to ever be abused. I’m sure mis-used quad copters can cause some problems but come on… is this the worst problem in anyone’s life right now?
Are we really STILL hearing about the plane that let the forest burn because of the drone below? Even this article which was trying to make the opposite point says “though the actual chance of a drone knocking a real plane out of the sky is quite low.”. I wonder if they just decided to let the forest burn because they wanted to make a point!
Now I know I have heard about dead chickens being thrown into propellers and at cabin windshields to see how a plane would survive a bird strike. Why is nobody flying drones into them for the same purpose?!? Or are they and we just aren’t hearing about it? Maybe the results of those tests just didn’t match the intended rhetoric of “drones” being dangerous things requiring more regulation.
This is dumb. If you have been wronged just knock it down and take it. If someone comes to your door looking for it back you know who it belonged to. Trade blows in person then move on with your life. Stop making others conform to your standards with someone else’s force. Government is cowardice in action.
I bet you fondly remember the wild western frontier as “The Gold Ol’ Days” too, huh? Someone else’s misbehavior is not always best responded to with misbehavior of your own. That doesn’t make one a bleeding heart; it makes one civilized.
Fear of ‘drones’ has got to be the biggest nothing-burger that has ever happened in the US, and maybe the world. How many incidents have there been with quadcopters? How many (verified) close calls? Articles like this are not helping the hobby. Statements like “…a problem that only barely exists now, but probably will.” are BS of the highest order. Creating legislation for a problem that ‘probably’ will exist? STFU. Stop with the feels, and give us some reals. DJI isn’t trying to be some savior to a problem that is a real threat to anyone, they are trying to be the kingpin of a technology that all flying toys will have to use to make $$$. Talkin about some massive automated mesh network to track John Q Nobody taking a few videos of his property, or Susie Speed ripping some hot laps in her local part; such a waste of time and tax payer money. DJI is just trying to make money, AMA just is trying to get members, the only one who is going to fight for the hobby is us.
Yup, more accidents before we take the problem seriously. That’s the way to go. Works well for everything else. ;-)
You are right, we should all just live in padded rooms with a steady feed of government approved entertainment piped to our entertainment devices. Just have a nice safe (meaningless) life ;-)
What I’m trying to say that it ‘drones’ aren’t even a hint of a problem. There is no appreciable amount of danger there. There are actual problems in the world, and I’m a big fan of inefficiencies and working big to small.
And “more accidents”? IMO there have been 2 actual incidents in the states, Sep 21, 2017 DJI style photo quad struck a Black Hawk off Staten Island and was able to continue flying perfectly fine, and Dec 5, 2015 with a quad going ‘rouge on auto-pilot’ in Cali causing a police helicopter to move to avoid it. Two incidents after hundreds of millions sold (maybe a billion, hard to track with them being so easy to order parts and build yourself) and countless hours flown.
For me it comes down to the simple question, “What law would you make to stop something bad from happening?” The registry is crap, the only situation it helps with is tracking down someone after the incident, assuming they actually registered. Banning the sale is crap, there are already millions out there. Outright banning of their use is crap, because again, you can get in the air and create the incident so quickly that the pilot could be in the next county by the time the Drone Authority arrive.
Not to mention how easy it is to actually make one. Who needs to buy one?
I don’t think this type of argument understand the basics : it’s not a matter of dealing with the drones right now, but with 1000 more drones within 10 years, autonomous to fulfill daily routine for companies or individuals.
Controlled airspace was fairly easy to manage with few actors, but now it’s taking it to another level.
I’m wondering how it will harm recreational flying sports.
@Tweepy I think it is you that doesn’t understand the basics. The FAA already has the power to regulate ‘drones’ (ugh, typing that so many times today is making me ill) that are used for commercial purposes, or if they are over 55lbs. Check out FAA part 107. The only thing we are talking about here is hobbyist use.
A lot can be said of strobe lights…and LESs use very little power
I think if we can’t keep the skies safe with respect to mid-air collisions, then we ought to do more to contain the problem. Pilots should be required to register their craft and seek regulatory approval if they are going to operate within a five miles radius or so of any drone. Drones are really expensive and hitting one with an airplane would definitely place an undue burden upon most any drone owner. Not to mention the potential for collateral damage if, say, parts of the aircraft were come lose and scratch the paint on somebody’s car. Airplanes are already a hazard to birds with some 11,000 or more bird strikes being reported every year. And I can’t say that I really blame those birds for going on strike either. Frankly I’m surprised they didn’t do it much sooner given what all they have to put up with. I’m not sure that I think the idea of license plates is such a good idea though. Don’t you think the Air Marshals are busy enough already without having to deal with pulling over wayward birds? I think somebody needs to rethink this whole cockamamie scheme and come up with something a little more seaworthy.
The plate number could be translated into binary and a flasher on the drone can blink the number. Yellow for zero and white for a one. Fifteen or twenty flashes would cover many plate combinations. Easy enough to program a Nano to do the blinking.
make them illegal. Make it a felony to possess one.
Make drone piracy legal, and set up a government organization to “steal” misbehaving drones out of the sky and away from abusive owners. Then make a tv show about it.
Yeah. Historically, making things Illegal has worked so well. ..
There are, of course, the common examples such as murder, drunk driving, and speeding, which are of course non-existent because they were outlawed. Those are really lame examples, but they are used a lot.
For a better historical perspective, examine prohibition. “Let’s take something problematic and make it illegal” was (part of) the driving force behind the movement. How well did it go? Extremely Poorly.
Government regulation has been historically shown to be a bad solution to almost any problem. This is not to say that government is useless or unneeded, but it is (almost) never the best answer to the woes of the people.
Those who sacrifice freedom for security deserve neither.
Ill take my chances with unregulated drones, thank you very much. If I have a problem with one, I will deal with it appropriately.
Is it really your security though? Are you a pilot, or just some guy who would maybe hear about an issue, but never be involved?
I agree with the sentiment, but you can’t really sacrifice someone else’s safety for your own freedom.
I’m an RC pilot. I fly race quads, freestyle quads, photo quads, as well as multiple types of planes. As I said in my comments on this article, there isn’t any evidence that ‘drones’ offer a clear and present danger to anyone’s safety. If they did, because they are not a guaranteed right, I would agree that we should discus ways to mitigate that danger. And yes, they are using “Drones are a threat to our security” as a reason for registration and regulation.
But again, after hundreds of millions of them have been sold, to all ages and skill levels, there have been 2 (in my opinion) noteworthy incidents. There are so many other bigger fish to fry, spending all this time and money on ‘drones’ is insane to me.
