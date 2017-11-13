Those that work in front of a computer for a living spend most of the time making very little sound. Unless you’re a member of the clicky mechanical keyboard club, your working time is a low-observables time during which people can forget about you. You can make sure you’re not overlooked with this smartphone hotspot presence detector.
[Emilio Ficara]’s quiet work habits resulted in his housemates locking him in sometimes, to his inconvenience. PIR or microwave occupancy sensors might have worked to fix the problem, except that a few flexing fingers aren’t always enough to trigger them. Luckily, [Emilio] is also wisely distrustful of free WiFi, so his phone is always set up as a mobile hotspot, giving him the means to reliably detect his presence. An ATtiny2313 and an ESP-01 do the business of polling for the SSID of his phone and blinking a bright blue LED by his door for his housemates. It’s not perfect, of course; it could easily be spoofed by anyone else who knows his SSID. But simple works for now.
With almost everyone carrying one now, smartphone detection is a good proxy for the presence of a person. But it doesn’t work in every case, so you may want to familiarize yourself with the aforementioned PIR and microwave methods.
4 thoughts on ““Hey! Don’t Lock the Door, I’m in Here!””
Strange locking a person IN, and yes I’m a member of the noisy keyboard club. Can’t you tell?
Probably in Europe then. US building codes have dictated no key to open on interior locks for safety for pretty much forever at this point. (American forever is shorter, mostly going back as far as the post-war housing and building boom, maybe the 20’s or 30’s at the most)
Couldn’t he just skip the ATtiny and all AT-fuh, as the ESP is programmable on its own?
How on earth do you get locked in your house? I don’t get it.