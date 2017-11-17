Goodbye, TechShop

The CEO of TechShop, [Dan Woods], has hit the legal E-stop and declared Chapter-7 bankruptcy for the business. All ten US locations were shuttered on Wednesday with absolutely no advance warning. You can read the full statement from [Dan] here.
We are deeply saddened to hear of TechShop’s closing, and while it wasn’t implausible that this might happen someday, the abrupt shuttering must come as a painful shock to many for whom TechShop was an important part of their personal and professional lives. We owe a lot to the work and effort they put forth; they led the way as a pioneering makerspace and for more than ten years, TechShop provided access to tools, taught classes, and created opportunities for the DIY world that are still as important today as they were in the mid-aughts.
Leading the Way
Jim Newton, founder of TechShop, originally wanted a space to tinker with his pet projects. “I’m a frustrated inventor who needs to have access to this kind of stuff. And people always say that the best companies are the ones where the founders are passionate about what they are creating, which is exactly what I am,” Jim said in an interview in 2007, at the beginnings of TechShop.
It turned out that there were a lot of other tinkerers who wanted to work their pet projects too.
TechShop took a risk. All new business ventures are risky and most fail quite quickly, but in 2006, this whole movement, this idea that people could build things and take advantage of new technologies, personal fabrication, ad-hoc manufacturing, and rapid prototyping outside of universities and commercial R&D labs, was just a dream.
Adafruit was incubating in Limor’s dorm room. Arduino was just the name of some pub in Italy. Eben Upton was wiring prototype Raspberry Pi’s by hand. Nathan Seidle was still reflowing Sparkfun’s boards with a toaster oven. Maker Faire, “The World’s Largest Show and Tell,” wouldn’t even launch until the following year.
In the fading light of high school shop classes, people often were shown the ways of woodworking, light metalwork, and maybe how to fix a car or two. Filling a business with a smorgasbord of advanced machinery and teaching people how to use it, was, and still is, a relatively new concept. TechShop had a dream and made it real with the dedication of hardworking support staff and instructors around the country.
Getting a makerspace off the ground and keeping it in the air is no small feat. We know firsthand how much time and effort it takes, not to mention the deep financial investment required, to open a fab space. Unlike most other spaces, TechShop was a for-profit business, which put them in unique constraints. Investment from outside sources, maintenance of machines and the professionals with the knowledge to teach them, liability insurance when you have not one, but many machines with high-speed blades, powerful lasers, and extremely pressurized water systems in the hands of the public, meant charging appropriate costs.
TechShop was fundamentally a service, and unlike other makerspaces where a strong volunteer culture exists, and people might show up to just be around, the nature of TechShop meant that once people had accomplished their goals, that’s it. They’re gone. Building a strong community that keeps coming back while also trying to provide a consistent service is a tough line to walk. They did partner with universities and team up with major corporations to work on joint initiatives, but ultimately, the numbers didn’t match up and their financial options had run dry.
Rebuilding Dreams
TechShop will leave a hole in many communities. There are still the Noisebridges, the NYC Resistors, the Artisan Asylums, and a growing list of hackerspaces around the world. There really aren’t places like TechShop, though. We can count on one hand the number of spaces that will even allow amateurs in the same room as a water jet cutter, let alone operate one. Most makerspaces a lucky to have even a single laser cutter, not to mention the countless other amenities and machines all under one roof that TechShop provided.
These tools are opportunities, ones which many of us cannot outright own or acquire, but at the end of the day, they’re just that, just things. The Tormach didn’t offer you words of encouragement when you broke your 3rd end mill. It wasn’t the Epilog who stayed up all night with you and cracked jokes while you were on a deadline. Those 3D printers didn’t brainstorm with you day after day and spend the time to show you how to get good prints…
It hurts to know that one of the pillars of our community is gone, but the people who built it, grew it, and shared it with the world, are still out there. The curiosity for design, passion for sharing knowledge, and organizations that work tirelessly to support the growth of the DIY are still burning bright.
Tools are just the kindling, but everyone carries the spark.
31 thoughts on “Goodbye, TechShop”
A lot of people have been saying this is what RadioShack should have done, imagine what an enormous failure that would have been when you see how this venture run by someone who knew what they are doing has come to a grinding halt.
Nah. It’s the $5-$20 Purchases that keeps a small business going which radio shack had in spades. Combine that with brand recognition and access to a pre-exiting talent base for running a nationally sized business. RadioShack could have pulled it off easy.
It’s kind of interesting that you can make money with products or services, but not by providing capability or facilities. Like the prevalence of open-source code in our infrastructure, it seems that the most viable model for “maker” spaces is as voluntary efforts.
The biggest thing in my opinion is that TechShop seems like it has a more… commercial feel to it.
Everything in it seems to cost money (like classes to use some of the equipment), and TechShop’s pricing always seemed much higher than other hackerspaces. Here in Austin, ATX Hackerspace has membership for $75/mo, and last time I looked at it, TechShop here in the Austin area was something like 120/mo IIRC.
In my opinion the community support is VITAL to keeping a makerspace open. Without that community engagement, they don’t have the income or infrastructure to keep the doors open.
I do think the idea of marrying a Makerspace with public infrastructure is fantastic. One of the neighboring cities here in the Austin Metro has opened makerspaces in their public libraries. They are more craft/electronics/3d printing oriented, but not bad. They’re also partnering with interested members to offer STEAM related classes, such as e-textiles, 3d printing, etc.
And my son’s school is now introducing a “Maker Monday” event into the school, where they do STEAM activities once a month, up to 3d printing and design in the 4th & 5th grade classes.
I think that could, and should, be something more libraries and schools should venture into.
On a smaller scale, a local library (city population 100K+) has a room with 3-D printers for public use.
+100,000,000
What a loss for the DIY community. Someone should study the price-demand curve for such businesses. It seemed to me that the prices were high for an individual (occasional user), but just right for a small company to pay. Without a big volume base, the business looks like they had a hard time making ends meet. I’m sure there are other businesses that have the same pricing dynamic. Hopefully there will be some reincarnation of the effort.
I suspect that the cost of liabilities was significant.
Their location in NC closed years ago. I like the idea, but could never justify spending the money. If the training classes were cheaper and I could bring an assistant without paying for two memberships, I probably would have paid for a few days of shop time once in a while.
I was a member at the one in Durham. It was great. We milled everything from electronics enclosures to lower receivers for rifles. I moved away after they closed, but I still miss TechShop.
This. So much this. I’m sure we’re far from the only ones as well. Loved the ide but the pricing was out of my budget.
I never went inside, but I remember hearing about them… I think my father went to the NC one once or twice.
I’m in Siler City, BTW, and would love to see a local-to-me make/hack space. I know at least one other person in town who’d be at least slightly interested, as well.
Just sad, sorry to see it go :(
what I’m wondering, now, is: will customers who prepaid (I did!) get any refunds for the remainder of the term? I bought a year membership and feel very screwed by TS, right now ;(
Depends on exact creditors and debt load. Seems unlikely though. Small refund at best.
Membership programs are generally created for the purpose of raising funds ahead of providing service on the bet that the member won’t use as much service if they aren’t writing a monthly check. The Terms and Conditions usually outline the rights of the member and the company, so you should review to see what you are entitled to under the terms of your membership.
Terms and conditions basically went out the window for the purposes of that when they declared bankruptcy under US law. It’s now a relationship between different entities (mostly creditors). You might be entitled to more but if they don’t have more to give you (which is what it sounds like here), there is only so much you can do.
“Most makerspaces a lucky to have even a single laser cutter” should read makerspaces are.
Is there a better way to present them then? Public library 2.0? Not all non USA TechShops are closing.
I have a TechShop down the street from me and I toured it and went to several meetups and classes there just to see what it was about.
What always struck me was that it was designed as a maker space, but sold to customers as a space where inventors should come to get their ideas prototyped and produced. Those two are different things. Maker spaces are largely for personal enjoyment and tinkering. An inventor or small business owner should not necessarily get into the weeds of that stuff and would be better served learning good design.
A much lower cost and much more productive invention space would be essentially a computer lab with a few 3d printers.
The space could have mechanical and electrical engineers on hand as mentors to help people learn basics of design for manufacturing. CNC parts should be outsourced to a place like protolabs, PCBs should be outsourced. Guide people on how to efficiently get their idea to a working prototype and guide them through the process of transitioning to production.
I enjoy HackADay’s various blogs on prototyping or build processes (such as Benchoff’s recent badge build).
Inventors would do well to follow HaD (if for no other reason than the “Fail of the Week” (FotW) series.
Didn’t have a Tech space near me but wouldn’t have been able to justify being a member if one was near me. I always loved the idea of TechShop but given a choice between being able to afford materials OR shop time but not both I’d choose materials and be more creative in how I do things.
I think open shop time at local schools would be a better option.
Not enough grass root marketing, advertising and diverse community engagement to inspire the future and current generations? I mean… Camel Joe had to Joe cool the future. Similar to Alex Rich and Internet notes above… I can make some components at home… some at the Library (certain ones do have 3D printers), some at machine shops I have connections with and others (even 3D printing) can be done via file transfers and online ordering then mailed. Seems Universities have R&D fab shops… at least the highest ranking for the States I’ve worked with. Maybe TechShop was looking at markets with timing issues if there wasn’t enough lag time or schools that are not as well engineering developed and other options. Maybe, they can use the equipment for an occasional “large job” for a revenue stream budget gap fill and operate in a re-organized 501c operation..
TS even helped sponsor the ‘americas greatest makers’ TV show that appears on TBS prime time, last year (2016, march, iirc). TS closed down for 3 weeks (on one of their floors, in san fran) for the taping and ‘work’ that went on as competition for the $1M prize. (ob disc: I was involved in that project, and what a fun project that was!)
but you know, a year later, intel has scrubbed its site entirely of all things curie and AGM and even ‘makers’. they don’t even have copies of that info anymore, they purged it all (poor showing, intel! why spend all that and then just delete it? are you that embarassed by it? oh right, it was curie. I take all that back.)
still, intel could not make money in the ‘maker’ market and now TS gives up. I wonder if the business guys are really giving up on this idea, now. what a shame that would be; in honesty, we have not given the ‘maker stuff’ enough time to really grow like it should. what a good opportunity – wasted.
I suspect there is room for a “start small, grow organically” model. That way, you can grow into what you’re selling, and vice versa. Even if you’re able to pay cash for tooling, it represents an enormous opportunity cost – that money could have bought either marketing or full-time paid adult guidance.
Yes. The ‘Arduino’ of maker spaces.
Sometimes bankruptcy gets rid of debt and provides a fresh re-start capability.
Sad, the large corporations don’t like to advertise to the future generations. Seems FOV first person shoot em up was propagandized to make drones out of whatever certain groups can child groom to get away with like office jocks that sit in an office and outsource everything all day. I almost think like farming to a certain extent and smaller business operations job shops… the stimulant addicted on maybe depressants too groups megalomania craze adversely impacts the mind there own smaller groups that don’t like to impact so much other than their own… not thinking that the large volume operations were only required to bring price points down to make the large volume. Sad too, that we lose the inventor inventive scientifically propaganda mentality to lead the future large volume operations.
How can we inspire this into the future more and with a focus on survival required implements with more general health, safety, welfare and well being thoughts and intent? Also, considering mass and energy conservation with cleaner greener systems implemented.
What is curie and AGM?
Curie was an expensive developer board which Intel thought would grab the Arduino market.
AGM (as mentioned in [bl]’s comment) was “America’s Greatest Makers”.
Better marketing next time. I didn’t know such thing exists in my area. I would definitely go there to get some welding and milling done.
You know what I think.
I think that someone with a lot of money that is reading this should help them out and get them to dry land.
This type of business is more of a school for learning and teaching the young ones to use there heads and hands.
So so sad. If you can hear this call for help how about you help them.
Well, if it IS a school, it should have marketed itself as one, and maybe even received gov’t funding as such.