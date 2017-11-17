Is Intel’s Management Engine Broken yet?

Our own [Brian Benchoff] asked this same question just six months ago in a similar headline. At that time, the answer was no. Or kind of no. Some exploits existed but with some preconditions that limited the impact of the bugs found in Intel Management Engine (IME). But 2017 is an unforgiving year for the blue teams, as lot of serious bugs have been found throughout the year in virtually every fields of computing. Researchers from Positive Technologies report that they found a flaw that allows them to execute unsigned code on computers running the IME. The cherry on top of the cake is that they are able to do it via a USB port acting as a JTAG port. Does this mean the zombie apocalypse is coming?
Before the Skylake CPU line, released in 2015, the JTAG interface was only accessible by connecting a special device to the ITP-XDP port found on the motherboard, inside a computer’s chassis. Starting with the Skylake CPU, Intel replaced the ITP-XDP interface and allowed developers and engineers to access the debugging utility via common USB 3.0 ports, accessible from the device’s exterior, through a new a new technology called Direct Connect Interface (DCI). Basically the DCI provides access to CPU/PCH JTAG via USB 3.0. So the researchers manage to debug the IME processor itself via USB DCI, which is pretty awesome, but USB DCI is turned off by default, like one of the researchers states, which is pretty good news for the ordinary user. So don’t worry too much just yet.
We recommend [Benchoff]’s excellent article about IME in case you have questions about what it is. In a nutshell, IME is a completely independent processor that can control networking and hardware as long as the power cable is connected, even if the computer is turned off. Although independent, it is baked into the main processor chip (Intel inside Intel inside?) so there is no way to remove it, but there is a way to disable it, at least in some processors. Since IME is executing code on a different CPU, apparently running MINIX, its network operations bypass any OS installed and are completely invisible to the host, among other cool ‘features’. This is so cool that the EFF actually accused IME of being a backdoor.
In other news, Betteridge’s Law of Headlines seems to remain unbroken.
13 thoughts on “Is Intel’s Management Engine Broken yet?”
What if Intel fsckd ME on purpose? Today everyone has their chips, everyone needs them, everyone wants to be secure. But for Intel this is not enough to make enough profit. Oh, no there is a security bug in Intel chips! We need new secure CPUs from… Intel.
or jump on the ARM bandwagon ;)
With the TrustZone in it?
RISC-V.
But which one? Ready for an ARM-wrestling match?
Might have to start using IBM’s Power chip. The Amiga folks may just get the last laugh.
They’ve been waiting 30 years, but.
Yah it could be a chance for IBM and other RISC cpu manufactures to take back the server space market.
A potential back door on the level of ME should be of grave concern to enterprise users esp banks because they’re high profile targets.
I seriously doubt that you could find a hardware engineer willing to cripple their own design on purpose. There are enough problems by accident.
Otoh if $shadowy_government_institution were to come to Intel and say, “you’re gonna put this code into your ME for us, or else…” Then I doubt that they would have much of a choice if they wanted to keep their company running. All it would take to put Intel under is losing all their government contracts, some nasty tax audits, and having their shipments get lost in customs.
“The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield, & government to gain ground. As yet our spirits are free.” -Jefferson, 1788
Yes and as a counter to all that let’s keep in mind that some of Intel’s customers are likewise other sovereign states, so saying “the government made me do it” doesn’t works so well.
One partial fix would be avoid using the built in networking on Intel MBs and use a separate card and maybe go as far as remove the RJ45 connectors from the motherboard or filling them with epoxy if you’re really paranoid.
Though this would not fix the gaping hole putting diagnostics on the USB port caused.
Alert! Two new flavors of Minix have been discovered!
“This is so cool that the EFF actually accused IME of being a backdoor.”
Something about there being little difference between a tool and a weapon, just in how it’s applied.
“Although independent, it is baked into the main processor chip (Intel inside Intel inside?) so there is no way to remove it”
I thought the ME was in the PCH?