With world oceans ranging in cleanliness from pretty nasty to OMG, we need to get a handle on what exactly is going on. High School students from Hackensack, NJ built the Intellibuoy, a floating water quality sensor. The buoy has an anemometer and digital rain gauge up top, as well as a LED beacon to comply with maritime regulations.
Flotation is provided by a framework of sealed 3/4″ and 3″ PVC pipes that look strong enough to protect the electronics from a casual boat-bump. High above the water (under ideal conditions) there is the waterproof control box, packing two Arduino UNOs which listen to the sensors. A turbidity sensor measures how much silt is in the water; the other sensors measure Ph, dissolved oxygen, and temperature. The sensor pod is suspended inside a double ring of PVC for maximum protection. Each ‘Duino also has a SD card shield that stores the data of the respective sensors.
Without beating up on the team too much, we think their idea of retrieving sensor data by cut-and-pasting it from the serial monitor via a plugged-in laptop is probably not the best solution. Easy data retrieval has got to be super important, and if the project were to be implemented over a wide scale, they’d want a solution a non-technical person could implement — a “disk drive” maybe?
We love how sealed PVC has become the go-to method for protecting electronics against moisture, as well as simply for flotation — this submersible ROV we previously posted is a good example.
One thought on “Intellibuoy Keeps Track of the Water”
That looks like a great project.
Obviously it’s intended for deployment for a specified time before recovery data extraction battery replacement etc.
I noticed breadboard in there – I’m realy keen to see how the breadboard connections hold up in the hostile environment of the ocean.
There is so much they are about to learn when that bouy is deployed…
I realy love projects from students like this where ideas and reality meet head on.
I can see numerous places this will most likely suffer failure but it’s cheap it’s simple and they will learn a lot from the experience. But they have already overcome the biggest hurdle- they’ve had an idea and they have turned it into reality.
I’m looking forward to see how it works out.