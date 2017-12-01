We Need To Have A Chat About Something Important

With hindsight, I picked the wrong day to 3D print a Cap’n Crunch whistle downloaded from Thingiverse. I was covering the hackspace textile evening, so I set the Ultimaker going and headed off to spend my evening making a laptop pouch. My whistle, a reasonable reproduction of the famous cereal packet novelty whose 2600 Hz tone allowed special access to American telephone networks, was ready for me to take away as I headed home.
The next day, there it was. The legendary phreaker [John Draper], also known as [Captain Crunch] after his use of that free whistle, was exposed as having a history of inappropriate conduct towards teenage boys and young men who he encountered in his tours of the hacker community as a celebrity speaker.
My whistle will no longer go on a lanyard as a piece of cool ephemera, it’s sitting forlornly on my bench. The constant procession of harassment allegations that have been in the news of late have arrived at our doorstep.
There is little point in writing a lecture about the harm a culture of harassment causes, we know that you are aware that it is a bad thing. Even the people who do the harassment know that what they are doing is wrong, so to pen such a lecture would be about as useful as the ineffectual South Park counselor character saying “Don’t do naughty stuff, m’kay”.
It’s easy to tell yourself this is something done by a tiny minority of so-called bad apples who most people will never encounter, that ours is a safe community in which this can happen only to other people, and that when it happens someone will always deal with the perpetrator. But this just hasn’t been true, and too many people’s lives have been affected as a result.
Harassment and abuse, when they come, are facilitated by an imbalance in the power dynamic: the abuser is in a position to wield their greater power. This imbalance can exist in many forms, but obvious examples might be across social, age, gender, disability, or racial lines. A celebrity like [Crunch] could wield immense power compared to his victims, to the extent that he could continue with impunity and any who might have spoken out would not have been believed. Put yourself in the place of an impressionable young hacker to whom someone like [Crunch] is a God-like figure, and you might see how easily it could happen.
Why did it take so long for these reports to surface? The power dynamic can have the effect of placing belief in the one with the power. When you hear of abuse it’s important to identify any power imbalance involved and begin your thinking on the side of the person at the bottom of it rather than the one at the top. This helps lead to action when reports are received. The organized events mentioned in the story have codes of conduct that are now being followed for action and have resulted in [Captain Crunch] being banned from the conferences..
Our community must be both welcoming and supportive, and propagate a culture in which it is safe to report bad behavior in the expectation that it will result in action. Nobody in our community should have to feel unsafe, therefore it behooves upon all of us to ensure that we make our environment as accepting and inclusive a space as possible. We should look upon ourselves as outsiders would, and ask whether our deeds match how we would like ourselves to be seen.
Hackaday has a code of conduct for the events we run, and we expect it to be taken seriously. We are of one mind that there is to be zero tolerance no matter whether a bad actor is a celebrity speaker, or just some random hacker. That’s not to say that we’re resting on our laurels though, a code of conduct should always be under review rather than a done deal. We’ve licensed our code of conduct under the CC BY 3.0 license. We encourage you to adopt a code of conduct for you own events and organizations, and help us by evolving it where necessary.
When the [Crunch] story broke, we had one of our behind-the-scenes discussions among the Hackaday crew in which there was agreement that our position should be unequivocal on the matter. It is with sadness that we see an icon become tarnished, but we think you will agree with us that safety and inclusion in our community are far more important.
That damn’ 3D printed whistle didn’t work properly anyway.
49 thoughts on “We Need To Have A Chat About Something Important”
This is sad on many levels.
Sad to hear. One hopes that the people we look up to are above such terrible things. My heart goes out to the victims.
He was exposed over a decade ago. It just now got the profile it deserves.
lol, totally! “The next day, there it was.” haha! That line should have been written in the late 90’s.
This is a weird time to live in. A lot of these ‘bombshells’ that are being dropped about these degenerates are old news, but they get pumped up to make it sound like it is something breaking. Hell, this was so known a team at DEFCON in 2013 called themselves “Too Old for Cap’n Crunch”! Family Guy and South Park were making Spacey and Weinstien jokes damn near a decade ago. What changed?
I’m writing this from the UK. If only I’d been based somewhere from which I could have gone to all those DEFCONs. :)
But it begs the question: if the world and dog knew about it, why didn’t they do anything about it?
As you’re in the UK, that’s a spectacularly naive question. Ever heard of Jimmy Savile?
Indeed. I would have used him as the example, but most of Hackaday’s readership haven’t heard of him.
Communications got better. No longer does bad news travel Pony Express. We’ve also become a more voyeuristic species, harder to keeping secrets. And last more gossipy with things like social media and reality TV.
One “bad apple” spoils the barrel. The phrase was never about a problem being minor. It’s about how if you don’t do something about it, it’ll destroy the community.
Yeah OK, America is going through mass-hysteria. Let’s keep it there. (although no doubt Britain can do a ‘lateral convergence’).
Er, no. Not this time. Just as much an issue in our community here in the UK as it is in the US.
I already said that though. In fact it has been present in the UK for longer than the US I reckon.
It seems to have started here…
Couldn’t agree more; excellent piece.
>”Harassment and abuse, when they come, are facilitated by an imbalance in the power dynamic: the abuser is in a position to wield their greater power. This imbalance can exist in many forms, but obvious examples might be across social, age, gender, disability, or racial lines. ”
There’s slight bullshit in that statement, because it posits that a disparity in power is necessary for harassment, and that people who are judged to be in “privileged positions” cannot in fact be harassed by those judged “unprivileged”. Basically, if I make $1000 less than you, or if I’m black and you’re white, or I’m gay and you’re not, I’m allowed to thumb my nose at you, while you doing it back is harassment.
But harassment and abuse are what they are. The power argument is just begging the question that two wrongs make a right, i.e. you hurt me in this way so I can hurt you in that way. It’s mistaking revenge for social justice.
That is not stating that a power imbalance is the only source of harassment. It points out that power imbalance is an issue, especially in reporting harassment. Often times a victim feels they cannot report bad behavior, and power imbalance can often result in the report not being believed. Understanding this phenomenon is important in order to help avoid the same mistakes in the future.
LOL @ ‘avoid mistakes in the future’
Power imbalance creates a responsibility, and a possibility to abuse power, but does not necessarily mean power is being abused, and therefore doesn’t justify an imbalanced treatment of the case. See my other comment below.
And, it kinda does.
“Harassment and abuse, when they come, are facilitated by an imbalance in the power dynamic”
That sentence reads to me, that when harassment and abuse arise they are helped along by an imbalance in power. That’s a direct positive claim. If you drop the “when they come”, it wouldn’t be making the same assertion.
Carefully re-read the paragraph you quoted and you’ll see that it absolutely does not “[posit] that a disparity in power is necessary for harassment”. It says that power facilitates harassment and abuse. I have no idea where you got anything about it being necessary.
Read comment below
point in case
>”When you hear of abuse it’s important to identify any power imbalance involved and begin your thinking on the side of the person at the bottom of it rather than the one at the top.”
That is one sided thinking. It puts you in the mood where the top dog is always wrong, and the underdog always right, when in reality it’s just as possible for the little guy to be a massive dick and get away with it by pretending to be the victim.
Starting your thinking with the person at the lower power dynamic means: start your thinking there. This helps to avoid discounting their point of view because they have less power. The point of this is to find the most responsible way to consider a report of harassment and what actions are necessary based on the details of the report.
No. It stacks the cards in their favor by starting with the assumption that the person who is subjectively defined as privileged is always guilty, and then demanding them to be proven innocent, whereas in a rational mode of thinking you search for evidence of guilt before announcing any sentences.
Innocent until proven guilty is justice — guilty until proven innocent is lynch mob mentality.
He’s not being criminally charged as far as I can tell. These are conferences in the private domain who have chosen to ban a guy based on multiple witnesses reports of harassment. Are you concerned that people are going to make fake accusations willy nilly and get innocent people banned from conferences? I suspect this is not a real problem.
But I see the hair you’re splitting, taking exception with the statement that we should side with the person of lower power. The right phrasing is that you should *not* side with the person in power automatically, and review the facts impartially and base decisions on that.
“The right phrasing is that you should *not* side with the person in power automatically, and review the facts impartially and base decisions on that.”
This.
>”Are you concerned that people are going to make fake accusations willy nilly and get innocent people banned from conferences? I ”
This happens a lot in social media. People -are- making up bullshit about other people in order to hurt them, to harass them, to get them banned from forums, etc. It’s the age old village gossip mill where neighbors start petty rumors about neighbors in order to pick on them, because they didn’t like the way you trimmed your hedge.
Be careful where that train of thought leads you, for it’s exactly how perps have been able to get away with it in the past. Where I’m writing this we’ve had a load of child abuse rings busted recently that preyed on troubled kids, and one of the reasons they got away with it was exactly that: the “She’s just a troublemaker” argument.
We’re talking about some pretty serious abuses that have happened over the years in our community here, not just [Crunch], and certainly not just some office-politics style dickishness.
Alas, the (proved) abuse rings persisted _because_ the predators were part of a ‘lower power dynamic’ (ie minorities) in overall society, though obviously not in their microcosm. As such, social services (external to the microcosm) were excessively careful to not be seen to draw unpalatable conclusions, even though they would have been correct to draw them much earlier than the point at which they could eventually not avoid it.
Social services in the UK have been responsible for some of worst “through inaction” travesties imaginable.
Precisely the point. When you start with the assumption that the “little guy” is always the victim instead of the abuser, even though you’re often right, it pre-disposes you to stop looking for and to ignore evidence against them.
So the argument that we should by rule start examining harassment and abuse cases by first observing the power dynamics and then assuming the underdog is the victim, is making a grave error. The power dynamics is irrelevant, as it only has to say about the probability of finding a victim in a particular group in many cases, and doesn’t say anything about any individual case.
That’s stacking the cars in the other direction – also to be avoided – because it’s making an ad-hominem fallacy.
If the thought leads you to taking any sides, you’ve taken one step too much in your logic.
So…
You deleted my comments?
That underscores my statement about The Court of Public Opinion…
Mass hysteria knows no bounds and takes no prisoners.
Better give up.
Your comment was way off topic. I sent you an email explaining this before I removed it.
Hey Jenny, I’m surprised you didn’t go a step further in your article. While these significant events are a bad thing and, as you suggest. the perpetrators knew what they did was wrong, there are a lot of things that are still discriminatory which people do, sometimes knowingly but typically not, because they have almost become socially accepted.
I’m thinking of things such as “everyday sexism”, while not as serious as the incident in the article, I feel it holds a lot of similarities (and given it’s acceptance within social groups of both genders, is a harder issue to solve).
Not untrue, but very much an issue for another day, and probably not quite Hackaday’s usual fare.
What would be an example of everyday sexism?
Do you have any other sources for this? Maybe something from a journalist of a bit higher caliber than Buzfeed? Don’t get me wrong, after reading this I wouldn’t leave my kids with him. Then again, I wouldn’t have done that before either, previous interviews I have read of his already lead me to believe he is a bit off. Still, relying on Buzfeed for information about sexual harassment is a bit like evaluating Obama’s presidency based solely on reports from Fox News. There just isn’t any journalistic integrity there. So long as that is the only place I have heard this I will always retain just a little bit of doubt regarding what actually occurred.
Also, even if he did do it I don’t think you should throw away your whistle forever. That was a major contribution to phone phreaking culture which was an ancestor to our own hacker culture today. Clearly there was more to John Draper than Captain Crunch the hacker and it wasn’t all good. Captain Crunch the hacker was still real though and the history we previously knew did happen. Remember Captain Crunch and his whistle for the hacker spirit that goes with them. Remember John Draper the man as a warning to protect the young in our community.
Read the comments for other tales of his notoriety, plus talk to your friends who attended DEFCON or similar events during that timeframe. We did.
The “He’s famous/has done so much for the movement so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt” argument is a very dangerous road to go down.
It doesn’t just have to be “heroes”, and it may be more complicated.
In 1990, there was a local story about a teacher on trial for this sort of thing. But he was also a local ham, so I sort of knew him from various events. He’d lured students by giving them access to computers and such. From the articles, I think I had met one of the victims. The teacher served a couple of years in prison, and has been erased from the early history of amateur packet radio. Sadly, when I did a search a few years go, he seemed to be involved in the running of a child porn site, or something like that.
He was a teacher, and the victims were his students. From the ham clubs, he didn’t seem to like me, or maybe I disliked him, so either he kept it at school, or I was lucky.
Abuse is abuse, but traditionally technical hobbies have been very male, and when we were young, that was a large and significant part of our lives. So where’s the line between abuse and lack of social skills? It can certainly play in since beyond “heroes” and “authority” there’s uncomfortableness because it’s not part of your life. Even a proper advance may not be welcome, because it comes from out of nowhere, isn’t within one’s interests. It’s not an excuse, but this isn’t about “children” but “not quite adults” (I stopped reading comic books when I started reading hobby electronic magazines), so how much if this is about adults uncomfortable with their sexuality because it’s traditionally been taboo?
The big part of abuse is that it lays a burden in the victim, so they aren’t telling anyone, which makes it all so much worse. If they could tell, it would take the power out of it.
Michael
The fame is the hook for this article, to provide the connection to readers. “Hey, I know who [Crunch] is, but I can’t relate to some random guy in Iowa”.
But yes. And with luck as more things come out, it will empower more victims to tell, and they will be believed.
i’m all against the sex offenders, but to tell you the truth, i expected the least that i will find such a “news” here in hack-a-day…
My first mayor hacker event was Hal2001. I was quickly warned that if Capt’ Crunch asked to store his luggage in my hotel room or offer me an ‘energy massage’ I should say I smoke. I wasn’t given information about what happens if Crunch gets into a young mans hotel room, but there was sufficient knowledge that warnings were openly given about a named individual.
I’ve been in the European hacker crowd for nearly two decade. In that time I have meet promenade, sometimes charismatic people that I really did not feel comfortable around. From what I see I think things are better now, though not perfect, though this may be due to me no longer being a teenage boy / young man.
What I’m wondering is, was what was needed in this case was for someone in 1974 to tell John It’s OK to be gay? Could some of the unacceptable behavior be fixed with simple intervention before exile is needed? I’ve seen one hacker get their act together after a ‘women are people to’ talk. I’ve also seen someone go the other way after embracing an alternative ‘I’m special’ ideology.
“But this just hasn’t been true, and too many people’s lives have been affected as a result.” Statistics 101, this has, in fact, been true, and continues to be true. It’s a problem, but it’s still a rare problem. Its annoying that so many people don’t understand basic statistics.
Many of the issues around reporting and confronting harassment in communities are instantiations of social engineering vulnerabilities in communities of all types.