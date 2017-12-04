A Futuristic Plant To Inspire Bright Ideas

A good video game prop can really spruce up the decor — doubly so if it’s a glowing, futuristic potted plant transplanted(sorry!) straight from Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Since it’s a bit difficult to grow neon light vines, this project is more lamp than plant. The maker with the green thumb is [Phil], from [JumperOneTV], and he is using five meters of warm white strip LEDs cut to varying vine lengths. He’s also procured a store-bought flower pot that conveniently mirrors the in-game model. The vines are made of 16mm polyethylene tubing which he’s shaped using a heat gun — setting their shape by pumping water through it — and secured in the pot with insulation foam. Feeding the LED strips through and wiring them in parallel was simple compared to his next conundrum: supplying the power.

In order to save some of the life of the LED strips, [Phil] is running them on 9V at about 1.5A using an adjustable power supply — well-hidden inside the flower pot’s base — emphasizing safety when turning your own. [Phil] doesn’t mention how he turns it on, but prodding slightly more living plant could be a neat trick when showing it off, provided your more musically inclined flora aren’t causing a ruckus.